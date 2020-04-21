Baseball fan sues MLB and team for ticket money

A pair of New York fans sued Major League Baseball, Robman Fred Commissioner, and 30 teams, asking for a refund for tickets and proof of class action status.

The lawsuit was filed on Monday in the US District Court in Los Angeles by Matthew Eisenman, who said he had purchased more than 20 Mets games partial season plans. And Susan Terry Beezer said she bought six tickets for the May 9 match against Boston at Yankee Stadium.

“Baseball fans are plagued by expensive and unusable tickets for games they cannot play during this economic crisis,” the lawsuit said. “Under the pretext of” postponing “the game, the MLB’s instructions have led teams and ticket sellers to refuse refunds for games that don’t play as planned.

Ajzenman said his Mets project cost $ 1,730 and first paid the team about $ 317 last year. Terry-Bazer said he was willing to pay Ticketmaster $ 926 and take his grandson to the Red Sox-Yankees game.

Defendants include Ticketmaster, Stubhub, Live Nation, and Last Minute Transactions. The caption on the first page included Tampa Bay Devil Rays, Inc. “Devil” was removed from the team’s nickname after the 2007 season.

“The defendants continue to sell enormous profits by selling tickets during the 2020 MLB season at the expense of fans’ financial hardship,” the lawsuit said.

Fans said, “For all MLB tickets sold in the 2020 season [including season tickets, single game purchases, public seat licenses], we will continue to sell the MLB regular tickets in 2020. Demanded a declarative judgment, the season not only violates California law, but also violates the profit discomfort of tickets sold during the 2020 MLB season. ”

They allege violations of California consumer remedies and unfair competition laws and civil conspiracy.

The opening day of March 26 was postponed until mid-May as soon as possible after the announcement of the national emergency due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

The MLB said it is waiting for the direction of government and healthcare, and it is unclear when the season will begin. The league and the union have discussed the possibility of playing in a neutral or empty field, but no decision has been made.

MLB, Mets and the Yankees did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Other essential Fortune articles:

—Big Pharma has a chance to save the world

— American companies laid off 22 million last month. Europe chose a different path

—PayPal CEO says coronavirus is giving his business a “tremendous surge”

-Everything you need to know about furlough and what it means for workers

— Apply for unemployment benefits? What you need to know before you start making a complaint

—PODCAST: COVID-19 May Overturn Concept of Best Company of the Year

— Screening: The US Postal Service faces serious financial problems. Here is the reason

Subscribe to Outbreak. Daily news on the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on global business. Get it for free in your inbox.

. [TagsToTranslate] baseball