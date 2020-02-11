Baseball ranked third in SEC East, women’s basketball beats Florida

After all that Georgia Baseball has to offer, he’s starting the season as one of the top teams in the sport. Almost every major poll has put her in the top 10, and the Bulldogs are led by a potentially dominant starting rotation.

However, due to the strength of the SEC, the Bulldogs aren’t even the favorites to win their division. Or even take second place. In the SEC coaches, Georgia finished third behind defending champion Vanderbilt in the SEC east. Florida was chosen to finish second.

Arkansas was chosen to win the SEC West, and Vanderbilt was the pre-season choice to win the conference. Georgia received one vote to win the conference and two votes to win the SEC East.

The SEC is the top conference in college baseball because 10 teams competed in the NCAA tournament last year and four teams qualified for the College World Series.

The coaches also voted on the All-SEC teams before the season, and two bulldogs were represented. Pitcher Emerson Hancock made the first team and second baseman Riley King ended up on the second team.

The Bulldogs open the season this Friday as they line up Richmond against the spiders at Foley Field for the first game of a three-game set. The first place on Friday is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Georgia Softball starts the season with one pass

The Georgia softball team started their season last weekend and it was a successful one for the Bulldogs. Georgia won all five games with victories against Howard, Kent State and UNC-Wilmington.

Georgia won the five games with a combined result of 48-4. Jordan Doggett, Jaiden Fields and Mackenzie Puckett all reached over 600 in the series, while Ciara Bryan completed two home runs and nine runs.

The Bulldogs are up against enemy Georgia State on Wednesday. The game is played in Atlanta. This weekend the Bulldogs are traveling to Clearwater, Florida to take part in the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational.

Georgia will face Kansas, Northwestern, UCLA, Texas Tech and USF during the three-day tournament.

Georgia women’s basketball hits Florida

Both Georgia basketball teams were in Florida last week to compete with the competing gators. The men’s team was able to take a 20-point lead in a defeat last Wednesday, but the women’s team was able to win in Gainesville.

The Lady Bulldogs clinched a 49:43 win over the Gators on Sunday. Redshirt junior Jenna Staiti had a huge game when she posted 19 points and 15 rebounds in her career.

We thank our team for retiring in the third quarter and asserting themselves aggressively, ”said Georgia basketball coach Joni Taylor. “Jenna carried us most of the night and Que played her heart out. It’s not easy to win on the street, so today I’m just proud of our team. “

With the win, Georgia climbs to 13:11 in the season and 4: 7 in the SEC. The Bulldogs have a week off before competing against Alabama again this Sunday. The game tips at 1 p.m. ET and can be seen on the SEC network.

