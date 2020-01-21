Baseball starts the top 10 season

The Georgia Bulldogs will have one of the best baseball teams in the country this season, a year after setting a 46-17 record and 21-9 mark in the SEC game. The Bulldogs ended the season as a national seed for the NCAA tournament, but lost twice to Florida State in the region.

Georgia was ranked 7th by Baseball America at the start of the 2020 season, with only Vanderbilt in 1st place and Florida in 4th place among the SEC teams. Vanderbilt is the defending national champion. Georgia was ranked 5th in the pre-season ranking by D1baseball.

The Bulldogs bring seven starters back from last season’s team, led by Shortstop Cam Sheppard. But the strength of the team is again in the pitching team, as starters Emerson Hancock and Cole Wilcox start in Georgia. Both starters are expected to be draft picks for the first round in MLB Draft 2021.

The Bulldogs start their season on February 14 when they host Richmond for a three-game series in Athens. Georgia begins the SEC game on March 13 when she visits the Florida Gators.

Gym Dawgs prevailed against Iowa State after the season’s best performance

The Georgia Gym Dawgs scored one of the season’s top scores on Monday when they scored a 197.325 to beat the Iowa State visit. Georgia is one of only eight teams to score so high.

With the win, Georgia is now 1-1 in the season.

“This meeting definitely builds confidence,” said head coach Courtney Kupets Carter. “You are a strong team. You have to stay within yourself, one event at a time, one routine after another. You really take that to heart and you can see the difference in this team. I am proud of them and now we have to carry this momentum into this weekend. “

As a team, Georgia bet 49,200 on vault, 49,275 on bars, 49,400 on the balance beam and 49,450 on the floor. Georgia returns in action next Saturday and travels to Fort Worth, Texas to take part in the Metroplex Challenge against Alabama, Oklahoma and Denver.

Men’s tennis wins against Kennesaw State at the season opener

The No. 19 men’s tennis team won in their first double of the season when the Bulldogs defeated Kennesaw State 8-1 on Monday.

The Bulldogs won all four double games to take the lead before winning individually.

“We played very well in the lineup today,” said head coach Manuel Diaz. “Kennesaw State has been a much improved team since last year and made us work hard. I thought our boys came out with great energy and intensity. This is a great group of people. They are a lot of fun and I have the feeling that they are getting better every day. “

Georgia’s Phillip Henning, nationwide in 12th place, took an easy 6: 2: 6: 0 win in singles in third place. Trent Bryde (57th place) played first place for Georgia and secured a three-way win.

The Bulldogs return to action on January 25 when they play the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville, Miss., As part of the ITA kick-off.

