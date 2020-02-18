[Basic Minds to headline Nocturne Dwell at Blenheim Palace – how to get tickets]

We will use your e-mail deal with only for sending you newsletters. Be sure to see ourPrivateness Observefor aspects of your facts protection legal rights Invalid Email

Easy Minds are the most recent headliners declared for Nocturne Dwell.

The team will headline the Blenheim Palace sequence on June 19.

It will coincide with their 40th anniversary globe tour having location in the course of 2020.

Because their 1979 debut the band have marketed much more than 60 million documents worldwide and are probably ideal acknowledged for their hit ‘Don’t You (Ignore About Me)’ which showcased on The Breakfast Club soundtrack.

Their most recent launch was 2018’s ‘Walk Among Worlds’ as properly as a stay album, ‘Live In The City Of Angels’ showcasing 40 tracks.

In the meantime their 19th studio album is envisioned to be launch in 2021 according to the team.

Inspite of a selection of lineup changes the band keep on to tour often with at the very least one particular run just about every calendar year considering the fact that 2010.

They join earlier introduced headliners David Gray (June 18) and Lionel Richie (June 20).

You can locate out how to get tickets beneath.

How to get tickets

They go on common sale at 9am on Friday February 21 by means of Ticketmaster in this article.

Tickets are priced from £35 moreover a booking rate.

Nocturne Are living lineup

Thursday June 18 – David Gray / Lighthouse Family / Nerina Pallot

Friday June 19 – Basic Minds

Saturday June 20 – Lionel Richie