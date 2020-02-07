Bask in the joy of living: 7 reasons to watch C-Drama “Joy Of Life”

Adapted from a Chinese novel, “Joy of Life” centers on a modern man who wakes up to find himself a baby in another era. This baby, Fan Xian (Zhang Ruo Yun), is the adopted son of Fan Jian of the Imperial Secretariat. He grew up far from the dangerous capital and with a knowledge of modern society. After a failed assassination attempt, he decides to go to the capital to investigate the truth. Although he tries to avoid being involved, his impending political marriage to Princess Lin Wan’er (Li Qin) makes him a popular target among ambitious princes and a reluctant participant in the power struggle.

“Joy of Life” was one of the top rated Chinese dramas in 2019 and for good reason. This is not your ordinary epic drama. For starters, the time-traveling element is not only a dramatic trope, but it plays a significant and surprising role in the plot. Also, given the serious synopsis, you may not expect the drama to be funny, but it is. Need more conviction? Here are some reasons why you shouldn’t miss this gem!

Warning: minor spoilers below.

Well-developed and intriguing plot

There is never a dull moment in this drama. Time traveling mystery, birth secret, political ploys, romance, comedy, bromance, revenge – you can find all of these in “Joy of Life”, but none of them is a filling plot. The drama is fast and not slippery, thanks to the large writing and the tight assembly. There is no winding scenario that threatens to distance you from the main action. Each piece works perfectly together to form a larger arc. It is only when things are slowly pieced together that you will realize that there is a much bigger plot behind the scenes. There is so much to say about the plot, but it’s best to discover the story for yourself!

Plot Twist – It’s Really Funny

What sets this drama apart is that it is really funny. It’s hard to make a comedy that doesn’t undermine the serious drama that is taking place, but the humor in “Joy of Life” complements and improves the show. It also dampens some of the heaviest moments of the show.

There are obviously comic characters such as Fan Si Zhe, the avid and naive brother-in-law of Fan Xian who is a genius in calculating money, as well as Wang Qi Nian, the subordinate of Fan Xian who also loves the but is loyal and resourceful. Both are hilarious and have great comedic timing. Just look at their precise expressions!

Comic show A: Reverse the expected progression of the plot

The drama often reverses the expected progression of the plot to surprise the public. For example, you might expect Fan Xian’s stepmother, who doesn’t like Fan Xian too much, to be an intriguing character; however, it is completely harmless.

This is Fan Si Zhe, the younger brother of Fan Xian and the most memorable character in the series, extremely surprised and frightened by his mother and the excessively cordial relationship of Fan Xian.

Comic exhibition B: intelligent play on words and witty dialogues

The drama also uses a lot of word games and the dialogues are very spiritual. A good example is the Nei Ku, the inner treasure that everyone wants to control. The same pronunciation of words also means underwear in modern Mandarin. So when the characters talk about fighting for Nei Ku, they are literally saying that they are fighting for underwear. The joke is of course lost to everyone except Fan Xian and the public.

Don’t worry if some of the jokes get lost in the translation, as there are still many other fun and entertaining interactions between the characters that will make you laugh.

Adorable cute meeting moment

Fan Xian’s fiancée Lin Wan’er has tuberculosis, so she is not allowed to eat chicken, which is why Fan Xian first meets her hidden under a table with a chicken drumstick. by hand. It’s adorable.

At this point, they do not know their mutual identity. They have a short but cute exchange before Wan’er hurriedly leaves. Fan Xian is so taken with Wan’er that he forgets to ask his name, thus triggering a series of hijinks of hilarious mistaken identity when they both refuse to marry their fiancée by seeking the person that they encountered during the meeting with the chicken drumstick.

Aside from the cute adorable encounter, there’s a lot to love about Wan’er and Fan Xian’s relationship. I like the way they are able to honestly share their problems and feelings and find comfort and peace in their mutual presence.

A dynamic hero

The hero generally realizes or breaks a drama, in particular for a drama like “Joy of Life”, which strongly depends on the sympathy and the relativity of the protagonist. Fortunately, Fan Xian is a dynamic and complex hero who will allow you to take root easily.

He is intelligent, sarcastic and protective of the people he loves. Although he has no political ambition, he is skilled enough to know how to maneuver it. He also shows his raw and vulnerable side when he admits his loneliness and seeks to find the goal of his life. Congratulations to the actor, Zhang Ruo Yun, who did a wonderful job in describing the different facets of the character. It really brings the character to life and gives it depth.

The actor who acts as a young Fan Xian is wonderful too. He epitomizes the mannerism of an adult trapped in the body of a young child. Plus, it has fantastic comic timing! I’m not going to lie, I was reluctant to see Fan Xian grow up. Adult Fan Xian is great, but I would love to see more adventures from young Fan Xian.

Convincing support characters who should have their own spin-off

While most of the action revolves around the hero, it is certainly an overall drama. The secondary characters here are just as crucial.

From the suspicious and secret king to the merciless and clever Chen Ping Ping (the head of the investigative agency) and to the robotic and brilliant Wuzhu, protector / teacher of Fan Xian, “Joy of Life” is filled with so many characters interesting and convincing. You will be sure to fall in love with many of them!

Not only are they interesting, but the characters are also fleshy people who are more than just intrigue. They have their own agency and motivation. Even the nastiest characters have redeeming qualities and stories that humanize them.

Not to mention the solid action of the great cast which elevates the drama already well written. You will not be able to keep your eyes on them!

The family of fans

Fan Xian’s family is the best. I love the way each of them has Fan Xian’s back even if he is an adopted son. There is Fan Xian’s strict grandmother and his stoic father who love him very much and just want to keep him safe from harm.

Even his mother-in-law, who does not love him too much at the start, defends him when necessary, his younger sister watches him and is always there to help him, and his enterprising younger brother, who is not the most intelligent, presents himself. an unlikely business partnership with Fan Xian.

They are just the cutest and most supportive family there is. It’s refreshing to see such positive family dynamics, and they always leave me with fuzzy and warm feelings every time they are together.

Xiao Zhan Returns

For all lovers of “The Untamed”, you will be happy to know that Xiao Zhan is in this drama. The drama first caught my attention because of Xiao Zhan too. He embodies the stern, patriotic and stubborn spy, Yan Bing Yun, who is far from the playful and empathetic Wei Wuxian in “The Untamed”. He didn’t appear until much later in the drama, but if you want to see Xiao Zhan show off his cast of actors in a completely different character, log in to find out more!

Here is the ending theme song “Joy of Life” by Xiao Zhan:

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k7gtxV6bI8Y (/ integrated)

Soak up the joy of living. Watch the first episode now!

