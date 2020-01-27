Basketball fans mourn Kobe Bryant and his daughter

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Family, fans and athletes all over the world mourn the loss of one of the most famous and well-known NBA players who has ever played on hardwood.

Former NBA all-star Kobe Bryant and eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday morning.

Bryant is a finalist who will be inducted into the 2020 basketball hall of fame as part of the 2020 class. Fans of all ages in Springfield, Massachusetts spoke about the impact Bryant had on the sport.

Some said they looked up at the player known as “Black Mamba”.

“He inspired me a lot. I watched a lot of his videos and the like. I really liked him and it’s sad that he died. Because it really meant a lot to many people, ”said a young fan.

Bryant’s death hits closer to home for Jovanda Traynham from Albany. Her 24-year-old son Rayquan Murphy, who adored the growing up of Kobe, was killed in a traffic accident two weeks ago.

“He always said he was a good basketball player and he always said I would be like him, I would be like him,” Jovanda recalled.

She told 22News that Bryant’s death brought back memories when she first found out about her son.

“The tragedies simply amazed me. His mother and I lost our sons in a tragedy. My son died in a car accident and today I learned that he had a helicopter tragedy. It’s sad, really sad. “

Bryant was 41 years old.

