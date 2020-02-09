Basketball in Alabama: Motivated tides try to break out of recent radio during the crucial road trip National Sports

TUSCALOOSA – Nate Oats’ phone rang early Wednesday morning, just a few hours from the second disappointing home defeat in which Alabama issued double-digit leads on both occasions.

It was a text message from Crimson Tide junior striker Alex Reese, who took responsibility for the Tennessee defeat on Tuesday evening between 69 and 68. He had four minutes during Alabama’s third loss in the middle of the Southeastern Conference game.

“I think we have a few people who really want to be winners,” said Oats on Friday. “I mean we have people at 6am texting us. We have people who want this thing to be found out … how bad.”

The tide (12-10, 4-5 SEC) has to do without injured defender Herbert Jones (wrist) for at least two weeks and starts on Saturday in Georgia for the first of two consecutive street games. A crucial moment in his season, especially in terms of the fate of the tides according to the season.

“Our error rate at the moment without Herb (Jones) is very low, so every little error increases,” said Oats. “Knowing that our error rate is much lower, we have to do better, and I think people have had that. I think the training mood is better, frankly, the last two days of training were as good as we were.”

Oat hopes energy will transfer as the crimson flood hits the road for four of his next six games this month.

“Road wins will be (important) for us in March, so we really have to get stuck and win (some) of these games,” said newcomer Jaden Shackelford.

Although Alabama may not have had the best luck outside of Coleman Coliseum this season – real street games only progressed 2-5 – recent struggles at home may be the perfect solution for a road trip.

“We lost two at home and we were up in both, so maybe walking in the streets isn’t the worst thing,” said Oats. “Hopefully we can win some games on the street again before we get home. It may be worth something to be on the go. “

Newcomer Javian Davis added: “I have the feeling that the street is getting more out of me by a dog. I just want to be aggressive for my team and show the other fans that I am a good player who can play at a high level. “

Alabama enters Athens on Saturday as a slight one-point favorite, but that has more to do with Georgia’s record (12-10, 2-7 SEC) than anything the tide did this season.

There’s also an unfavorable matchup against Bulldogs’ five-star newcomer Anthony Edwards, which is widely believed to be a big NBA lottery later this summer. Edwards leads all freshmen in Division I with an average of 19.9 points and an average NBA caliber of 28 points. In the last three games in Georgia, he has a rebound of 10.3 points. In nine SEC games this season, Edwards scored 199 combined points (an average of 22.1 points per game) for nearly a third of the Bulldogs.

“He definitely looks like number 1 in long distance selections in games, and there are other times when he looks like he’s 18,” said Oats. “I think that’s part of (Georgia’s high and low season). … There have been stretches in games where Georgia looks like the best team in this league … (and) at home they are able to do those good stretches to drive a bit longer, I think. ”

It is this type of route that oats and company on enemy turf want to avoid Saturday.

“When you’re out and about with some kind of hostile crowd, you have to have a certain toughness, a certain mental toughness, to be able to withstand a few runs,” said Oats. “So we talked to them about being a bit mentally harder.”

Aside from the overall record, the Bulldogs in the Stegman Coliseum were particularly difficult: They took the lead 10-2 this season and won the opponents with 13 points per game. These include one-sided wins against Tennessee and Texas A&M in two of their last three home games in Georgia.

“Their record doesn’t show it, but they’re a good team, especially at home,” said Davis.

