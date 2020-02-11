Basketball in high school: Evanston thrives despite departure, the honor of Adam Miller, Palatine leads MSL West

A few years ago, Evanston was flooded with a remarkable collection of high school talent. It was the rare type of young talent who let basketball people talk and were excited about what was coming.

Currently, a group of juniors, including Blake Peters, Jaylin Gibson, Elyjah Bull and Isaiah Holden, are the driving force behind Evanston’s three-year run of high-level success.

But it’s pretty amazing to add that Patrick Baldwin, Jr., Anthony Sayles and Ahamad Bynum also visited 65 schools in the Evanston / Skokie School District during their high school years.

Baldwin, who was on his way to the eighth grade Loyola Academy before his father, Patrick Baldwin, Sr., was named head basketball coach in Wisconsin-Milwaukee, is currently number 3 in the country. He plays in Sussex Hamilton just outside Milwaukee.

Sayles, now in Notre Dame, and Bynum, who is in Simeon, are bona fide defense stars in the junior class. They are both among the top 10 junior prospects in the state. Bynum has committed itself to DePaul and Sayles has medium-sized offers with great curiosity.

In the upper class, the current Niles North star Aquan Smart attended a District 65 school during high school years. He is now the best non-committed senior prospect in Illinois with an average of more than 20 points per match.

In addition, Louis Lesmond moved from France to Evanston last year, where he was part of the second runner-up team at Evanston last season. Lesmond moved to Notre Dame out of season this season, where he is among the top five prospects in the junior class with big offers.

For all the star-studded talent that Evanston left, the remaining players have all collected more wins, championships and experienced more team success than all the players who left.

In two plus seasons, the junior group at Evanston has already collected a record of 83-14 while playing in countless high-profile games. They have won Thanksgiving and Christmas tournaments and played in large shootouts. They have been part of several regional and sectional championships.

The most important thing is that the junior class of Evanston has played on the largest stage of the State Final of Class 4A in the last two seasons. The group has already participated in bringing back two state trophies from Peoria, third three years ago and second place last season. Now the Wildkits 23-3 with a new potential ‘postseason’ are on the horizon.

Adam Miller chose Nike Hoop Summit

The selection of Adam Miller for the Nike Hoop Summit is very important.

The senior guard of Morgan Park, who is among the top 30 players in the country in the 2020 class, has won a great honor on Thursday. The recruit from Illinois was one of the 12 players mentioned in the selection of the Nike Hoop Summit 2020.

“It’s a great honor to be selected,” Miller said he was named after the team. “It also shows my perseverance, because I didn’t make it to the American team for the first time. But I kept going to the camps. I stayed on track and now I have that opportunity to put on that American shirt, to be coached by amazing American basketball coaches and one last time to play with my brothers. I’m really excited. It’s a big game to be part of and a great opportunity. “

Miller joins an American selection with the top three players in the country: 6-7 points guard and top-ranked player Cade Cunningham from Montverde Academy in Florida; 6-5 shooting guard Jalen Green of Prolific Prep in California; and 7-foot tall man Evan Mobley from Rancho Christian in Temecula, Calif.

The 23rd annual Nike Hoop Summit connects the USA Junior National Select Team against the World Select Team in April in Portland. The last 10 No. 1 NBA Draft picks have played in the Nike Hoop Summit.

Miller, who is committed to Illinois in November, is a scoring guard with an average of 26 points per game for the Mustangs. Blessed with a huge shooting range and scoring ability, Miller, a big-combo guard, is the number 2 ranked player in Illinois in the higher class.

Palatine leads MSL West

For all the talk in the Mid-Suburban League about the high-major junior prospects –– Max Christie of Rolling Meadows and Chris Hodges from Schaumburg –– and the scoring exploits of Buffalo Grove sophomore Kam Craft, Palatine went very quietly to the top from the MSL West.

The Pirates are hot, winning eight out of nine and have gone with an impressive 13-3 since their 4-5 start of the season. They also played high ranked Glenbrook South hard in a loss of 60-54 in that piece.

Great man Julian Campbell remains the center. The powerful, experienced 6-6 junior achieves an average of 20 points and nine rebounds per game while being surrounded by a capable shooting point with three points.