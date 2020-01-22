Basketball in high school in Chicago: Clark beats Wells to promote Red North / West

The Clark players yelled joyfully as fans stormed the field to embrace them at Wells on Wednesday. The 63-48 Eagles victory won the White-West title and earned a promotion for the Red-North / West next season, one of the Super League conferences.

The journey that began four years ago when coach Terry Head arrived at the West Side school has finally been completed.

“It feels so good,” said Clark senior Pierre Calhoun. “As seniors, we knew we could be the class to get Clark into the Red. That has been our mentality throughout the season. “

Calhoun scored 17 points and senior Carion Weathers added 19 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles (15-5, 7-1).

“It was a tough game,” Head said. “Wells would not leave. (Raiders coach) Michael Horton and I have been coaching each other for years. Wells is always good. Staying together and not squatting under pressure was the key. We played hard defense and that was great.”

The Raiders (10-10, 5-4) did not score for the first 6:30 of the third quarter and Clark took control. Wells tightened the case in the middle of the fourth quarter, but Clark responded with an 8-2 burst to end the threat.

“We were so hyped for this win all week,” Weathers said. “We knew that a lot was at stake. We just had to relax because at the end they really got scraped up and picked up their defense. We had to calm down a bit. “

The game was originally to be played in Clark, but for some reason all recent home games of the Eagles have been moved.

“I’m not going to comment on that because I don’t want to get problems with CPS, but there must be a better way,” Head said. “These kids should play home games, but they don’t want us to do it. I feel like I’m coming, so I can’t say too much. Now that I’m in the red, I may have something to say.”

Lead Foreman to the Red earlier and changed that program to one of the best on the north side.

“The West Side is difficult,” said Head. “On the north side, you can take a break and prepare the whole week for a more difficult team and perhaps overlook a team. You can’t do that on the west side. There are no breaks. You even have to practice on Sundays. This is the third program that I have moved up a division. That’s pretty good. “

Kiwane Scott led Wells with 13 points and Freddie Grubbs added eight points and nine rebounds. Two of the best players of the Raiders recently left the team and Horton says it was difficult to adjust.

“I can live with a loss if they play with such intensity,” Horton said. “We haven’t played the last few games with that after we lost some guys. If we play like that, we can make some noise in the White Division playoffs. They fought. I appreciate that.”

Life in the red was very difficult for the majority of the White Division teams that have earned promotion in recent years. Head thinks he will return enough next season to stay in the Red.

“We are young,” said Head. “I only have four seniors. Nine players return and the second-year students are unbeaten. We are not going to fall. “