Basketball in high school in Chicago: the big advantage of Oak Forest too big for Oak Lawn

The rivalry of Oak Lawn and Oak Forest is usually only important for the two schools. The basketball programs historically do not have much cache in the area.

Jayson Kent, Bengal’s senior, remembers all the years that no one outside of the southern suburbs cared about the game, so he enjoys the current spotlight. Despite a flashy record in January, Oak Forest needed a distinctive win to prove himself.

“We had so much energy in practice that I knew it would be transferred to the game,” Kent said. “I just knew we were going to win and I knew I would play well.”

Kent played well, even though he was wearing a plastic face mask to protect his broken nose. The mask has troubled players at every level of basketball.

“I came up with the trick,” Kent said.

He certainly did. Kent dominated the first half and finished with 18 points and nine rebounds to host Oak Forest to a 70-54 win against No. 5. 25 Oak Lawn to lead on Friday.

Robbie Avila gave another smooth show. Second-year student 6-9 is one of the most valued prospects in the state. He filled the stat sheet with 23 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals. Avila shot 7-for-10.

“In the first half, Jayson was on fire and I let him get the ball because I knew we needed it,” Avila said. “In the second half my teammates brought me the ball. I hit shots and it felt good. “

Oak Forest (15-1) led 31-17 during the break.

“They are so smart and such a good passing team that 14 points equals 28 points to someone else,” said Spartans coach Jason Rhodes.

The Bengals had a considerable size advantage and used it well and won the recurring battle 27-17. Early in the third quarter, Oak Lawn had only seven rebounds.

“Our height was the key to the game, that would be our advantage, whether it bounced back or defended the perimeter and let them take extra steps,” said Oak Forest coach Matt Manzke.

Sami Osmani finished with 25 points and five rebounds for Oak Lawn (14-3). He scored 18 in the second half despite fighting problems. Senior Juan Avila guarded Osmani.

“Juan is just taking on the challenge,” Manzke said. “We sent some help, but it was mainly Juan. We knew that (Osmani) was going to get his points, but the question was whether they fought easily or hard. They were clearly fought hard. “

Kent said he has been playing Osmani since high school. When the two seniors entered their respective high schools, both programs were thought about the area. They changed that.

“It was a great experience,” Kent said. “And it’s great to win with them. (Osmani) is a very tough competitor and it can sometimes be annoying, but he is a great player. He can influence the game in great ways, so we tried to stop him early. “

Juan Avila finished with 12 points and Devin Tolbert added 12 for the Bengal.

“It’s a tough match for us in size,” Rhodes said. “But (Oak Forest) played great. They had four boys in double figures. I thought we could beat them. That was clearly not the case. “