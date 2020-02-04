Basketball in high school in Chicago: the notebook of Michael O’Brien

Marshun Williams can play. I have waited a while to highlight the Lindblom senior in a story and I had a feeling maybe tonight.

The Eagles delivered, which upset a talented but very young Hyde Park team in the first round of the Public League play-offs.

Read all about it here.

There was also an update today about the situation at Lincoln Park. Mayor Lori Lightfoot agreed to the controversy.

The best games of Tuesday

Bogan 95, UP-Englewood: Kyndall Davis had 18 points and six rebounds and Antione Bloxton added 16 points and seven assists. The Bengal have been out of the spotlight for a while, but should not be underestimated in the city tournament.

Simeon 73, King 52: DePaul Recruit Ahamad Bynum scored 16 while the Wolverines advance to the second round. Jaylen Drane and Jaylen Griffin each scored 10.

Tap 71, North Lawndale 68: The Cougars are achieving some great wins this season, but this is still a problem. Robert Hobbs had 23 points and 15 rebounds, he is a load. Jalen West added 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Orr 85, Mather 60: Bryce Hall scored 17, Norvell Meadows added 13 as the Spartans entered the sweet sixteen.

Marshall 67, Longwood 58: Decent for Longwood in the loss. Junior Adam Claybourne scored 22 and had six rebounds. I have not seen any Marshall statistics.

Young 83, Taft 52: This was almost half closed and then the dolphins took over. Jaehshon Thomas scored 20 and DJ Steward added 19 points.

Phillips 71, Lane 51: This is technically an upset but no surprise for anyone who has seen the Wildcats play this season. Keyon Joiner is probably the most underrated player in the city. He would be a direct impact player for any team in the Super 25. The senior ended with 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Schurz 71, Brooks 65: The third White Division team got upset in the city tournament. This is another that seemed likely. Nakyel Shelton led the way with 22 points and eight assists. Louis Abraham added 20 points and eight boards.

Corliss 75, Vocational 30: Dominant victory for the Trojan horses. Junior Sincere Malone had 14 points and four rebounds and senior Jamario Minnefield added 13.

Get all scores for the city tournament and the second round pairs here.

Deerfield 74, Rolling Meadows 51: Interesting margin in this. Brandon Lieb scored 18 and Walt Mattingly added 13. Deerfield is now 15-8.

Mundelein 72, Conant 54: Another big game from Scottie Ebube with 25 points and eight rebounds. Conor Enright had 22 points, nine assists and six boards.

Highland Park 54, Palatine 49 3 OT: Must have been a wild one. Julian Campbell scored 24 for the Pirates in defeat.

Oak Lawn 64, Lemont 59: The Spartans have dropped out of the Super 25 but are still 19-5. Sami Osmani scored 31 to take the lead.

Hinsdale South 72, Montini 41: The Hornets, now 23-2, set a record for school history victories. James Ruzicka led the way with 20 and Billy Durkin added 16 points.

Thornton 52, Kankakee 49: Close by but the Wildcats survive in Kanakee. Sean Burress and Brandon Hall each scored 12 points.

Indian Creek 76, Hinckley Big Rock 38: Dominant wins the Little Ten Tournament for Indian Creek, the only undefeated team in the area with 22-0. Cooper Larson had 24 points and 10 rebounds and Cam Russell added 14 points and four steals. I hope to find a way soon to see Indian Creek play.

Waubonsie Valley 62, Oswego 55: Very solid victory for the Warriors and a monster game for Marcus Skeete with 35 points and 13 rebounds.

Lincoln-Way East 45, Lockport 43: Jhei-R Jones made the winning layup with five seconds to play.

St. Charles East 63, Wheaton-Warrenville South 55: Sean Sullivan led the way with 22 and the Saints won 10 of their last 11 games.