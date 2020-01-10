Basketball in high school in Chicago: the notebook of Michael O’Brien

Loading...

My plans kept changing for tonight. I originally covered Young on Orr, which is always one of the most interesting, action-packed games of the season. When I received a message that it had been postponed to another date, I settled on Mundelein in Stevenson.

Snow deadlines put an end to that plan. I am not sure if I started this on the laptop before, but if the weather is bad, the deadlines for the newspaper will be higher. Simply because it takes the trucks longer to deliver the papers.

Fortunately, Oak Lawn started in Oak Forest at 6.30 am, so I ended up there. The Bengal took the win they needed to possibly crack the Super 25 for the first time this season.

Senior Jayson Kent had a great game and star soph Robbie Avila is always a pleasure to watch.

So now I sit down to make the laptop and watch the recording of the Mundelein-Stevenso. The U-Too shows the last two games of the shootout at DePaul Prep tomorrow night and the Highland Shootout is streamed on NFHS, so it’s a great night to stay home and watch high school basketball.

The best games of Friday

12 Lincoln Park 72, Lane 65: The lions stick one out without their coach. Ismail Habib scored 33 and Julio Montes added 13.

Leo 59, no. 20 Fenwick 56: This was in Oak Park. Dazzling victory for the lions, which are full of potential. Kendale Anderson led the way with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Adarius West scored 15 and Terrance Ford scored 14. Bryce Hopkins had 31 for the Friars, who may fall out of the Super 25 this week.

Eisenhower 68, Tinley Park 53: Nice victory on the road for the cardinals. Jemel Jones scored 19 and Taijon Barry added 16.

Sandburg 54, Lincoln-Way West 47 2 OT: The Eagles win a thriller. Leo Serdar sent it overtime with a three-pointer at the buzzer. Atharva Atreya led Sandburg with 24 points.

Morton defeated Downers Grove South: Did not see it a score with this one but I wanted to make sure to get it in the notebook since sophomore guard Eliseo Gonzalez made seven three-pointers and finished with 27 points.

Nr. 17 Marian Catholic 74, St. Patrick 64: The Spartans hold on and win behind Ahron Ulis 17 points in the second half. He finished with 24 points. Elijah Jones added 16 but left with an injury.

Nr. 16 Waubonsie Valley 73, Naperville Central 44: Dominant victory for the Warriors. Ben Schwieger scored 26 and Marcus Skeete added 14.

7 Bloom 55, Rich East 35: The Blazing Trojans dominate a good team. Dante Maddox Jr. had 16 points and seven rebounds and Chrisitan Shumate added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Oak Park 64, Glenbard West 62: Underestimate great matchup here. I was very interested to see how the Hilltoppers dealt with Oak Park. It looks like it went to the wire. Braden Huff had 26 for Glenbard West.

Clemente 64, Jones 63: Trey Spiers made the game-winning free throw with two seconds to play and finished with 21 points. Terrell Taylor had 17 and Daeshaun Adams scored seven in the fourth quarter.

No. 18 Stevenson 67, no. 10 Mundelein 64: The expectations were very high for the Patriots this season and this is a huge step in the right direction. Trey Baker led Mundelein with 22 points.

York 59, Downers Grove North 44: View Nate Shockey. The North Dakota yards scored a season high 34.

Nr. 3 Notre Dame 59, St. Viator 42: Solid victory for the down. Louis Lesmond scored 16 and Troy D’Amico added 15.

Clark 82, Legal Prep 74: Coby Weekly scored 20 and Carion Weathers added 18. The Eagles are 12-4.

Schurz 59, Taft 54: Second great win of the week for the Bulldogs. Louis Abraham scored 28.

North Lawndale 50, Westinghouse 48 OT: Daveon Rogers won at the free throw line for the Phoenix. He finished with 13 points. A lot of scoring balance for North Lawndale. Javante Brackens had 11 points and 11 rebounds and Larry Johnson had 11 and 12.

Aurora Christian 102, McNamara 58: Whoa. Senior Taaj Davis scored 56.