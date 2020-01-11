Basketball in high school in Chicago: the notebook of Michael O’Brien

Loading...

After watching the victory of Loyola against St. Viator I went home and took advantage of the abundance of high school that was available on television and online. Two big results with Young win against St. Louis Christian Brothers on the Highland Shootout and Marian Catholic beat Morgan Park 71-67.

It was definitely the best game I have ever seen Ahron Ulis play. He had 34 points, was great. Spartans were 10 behind late in the third quarter. Elia Jones had an important block late in the fourth quarter. Marian Catholic proves that it is a total charge when it plays at its best.

I had really high expectations of the Spartans in the preseason. It was an up and down two weeks for them, with a blow to Waubonsie Valley and then this big win.

The rankings will be interesting tomorrow.

Top games from Saturday

9 Young 66, St. Louis Christian Brothers 64: Great victory for the dolphins against critically acclaimed Caleb Love. DJ Steward scored 40 in one player and the caliber performance and result. Tyler Beard added 13. Love with 19 for CBC.

St. Louis Vashon 79, Simeon 72: Cam’Ron Fletcher is something else, we saw that at the Chicago Elite Classic last year. He scored 26. Ahamad Bynum led Simeon with 26.

Hinsdale South 67, Conant 39: Large margin for the Hornets. Billy Durkin made five three-pointers and scored 22. Aaron Tims added 15.

Orr 78, Proviso East 53: The new Spartans look wins again. Demarius Splunge had a double-double with 14 and 11. Bryce Hall and Norvell Meadows also added 14 points.

Hyde Park 75, St. Joseph 62: Senior Zach Miller increased by 17 points and eight rebounds and junior Jalen Houston added 15.

Lyons 62, Proviso West 55: Grant Niego continued his big season with 22 and Michael Nierdermeyer added 14.

Nr. 10 Mundelein 65, Willowbrook 58: The Mustangs bounce back from the loss to Stevenson. Trey Baker led the way with 17 points and Conor Enright added 16 points and six assists.

Brooks 58, no. 25 Oak Lawn 56: What a victory for the Eagles. Junior Chaz Harvey made a jumper with three seconds to win. He finished with 16 and Isaiah Tolbert added 13 points and 10 assists.

Nr. 20 Fenwick 72, St. Patrick 66: The brothers return from the loss against Leo last night. Trey Pettigrew made seven three-pointers and scored 28. Bryce Hopkins had 27 points and 16 rebounds.

14 Glenbrook South 60, Palatine 54: Dom Martinelli and the Spartans win this big battle. Martinelli scored 29 and Cooper Noard added 20.

Hinsdale Central 60, Oswego East 58: View the Red Devils. Connor Nelson scored 14 and Ryan Isaacson and Charlie Sessa each scored 13. Really nice victory for Hinsdale. Sam Schultz had 19 points and 10 boards for the Wolves.