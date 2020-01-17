Young was very impressive tonight. North Lawndale has never been able to take on a challenge.

The great man of dolphins Sangolay Njie is one of the most underrated players in the city. He destroyed the grounds of North Lawndale, just like earlier in the season against Lincoln Park.

Young travels to Springfield, Massachusetts, to play Mount Vernon of New York on Sunday in the Hoophall Classic. The game is streamed on ESPN3, so it’s a good chance to catch the dolphins if you don’t have one this season.

Let’s take action right away.

The best games of Friday

Bolingbrook 78, no. 23 Lincoln-Way East 66: Darius Burford cracked again 30. Mike Clark has the story about this.

Sandburg 63, Stagg 56: Atharva Atreya scored a career-high 30 points if the Eagles win on the road.

St. Patrick 61, St. Viator 42: The Shamrocks cruise behind Caleb Corro (21 points) and Nick Galati (20 points).

Clark 75, Crane 57: A little statement profit for Clark on the road. Senior Carion Weathers had 17 points and sophomore Darrius Perryman added 16.

Nr. 17 Niles North 58, Deerfield 45: Unsigned senior Aquan Smart filled the stat sheet with 18 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals. Jalen Butler added 14. Big Brandon Lieb led Deerfield with 17 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.

Lyons 48, no. 11 Waubonsie Valley 46: The Lions have flown a bit under the radar this season. This is a big win. Waubonsie was one of the most popular teams in the area.

No. 18 Mundelein 74, Libertyville 58: Junior Conor Enright exceeded the 1,000 points in this. He finished with 27 points, seven assists and four rebounds.

Geneva 46, Lake Park 41: Upset here. The Vikings are now 9-8 and should take up some strength from the second half of the season.

Orr 63, Lane 42: Demarius Splunge had 15 points and 13 rebounds and Bryce Hall added 11. Tyrese Shannon finished with eight points, 12 rebounds and two blocks.

Hinsdale Central 54, Glenbard West 28: Another upset. The Red Devils are only 7-8 this season, but have clearly improved in recent weeks. Merrimack repeated Ryan Isaacson had 18 points, nine rebounds and six blocks. He is

Buffalo Grove 80, Rolling Meadows 70: This was where I was going to be before the early snow deadlines hit. Sophomore Kam Craft scored 26 for the Bison and Max Christie led Meadows with 30 points.

Nr. 16 Glenbrook South 45, New Trier 44: The Titans barely survive. They have a big one against Mundelein tomorrow, that’s where I intend to be.

Hinsdale South 77, Proviso East 70 OT: Billy Durkin scored 22 and hit a buzzer to send the game to an extension.

Nr. 2 Evanston 57, Glenbrook North 44: The Wildkits cruise behind Isaiah Holden (18 points, five assists) and Blake Peters (14 points).