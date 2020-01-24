Basketball in high school in Chicago: the notebook of Michael O’Brien

Another tough night in the Public League. The fighting kept on flashing after the game Austin-Prosser.

At the moment I don’t have much to say about it, except that more security is needed with games. It is only a matter of time until something bad happens.

The Tigers play some fun, high-scoring basketball and it will be interesting to see how they are doing in the Class 1A state tournament.

Mike Clark was at Country Club Hills to see how AJ Casey and Tinley Park were up against Hillcrest.

The best games of Friday

Oak lawn 61, Richards 60: This seems like a huge victory for the Spartans. They have been struggling since the loss of the Oak Forest. Trey Ward had 22 points and Sami Osmani added 14.

No. 5 Thornton 59, Crete-Monee 48: So 20-0 certainly looks impressive. Brandon Hall scored 18. The Wildcats will face Kenwood on the Orr Shootout tomorrow.

Fenwick 80, De La Salle 61: Another big game for Bryce Hopkins (31 points, six rebounds, six assists) and Trey Pettigrew (22 points, four assists).

Oak Park 67, Downers Grove North 48: The Huskies finish the game on a 30-10 run. Josh Smith scored 28 and Isaiah Barnes added 10 points.

Maine South 62, Glenbrook North 38: This makes six consecutive wins for the Hawks. Marki Anderson had 14 points and six rebounds and Casey Clark added 14.

Ignatius 64, Brother Rice 58: Balanced scoring in a significant victory of the Catholic League for the Wolfpack. Senior Dan Florey scored 14 and Luke Collins added 14.

Nr. 2 Evanston 49, New Trier 43: The Wildkits return nicely from their first loss of the season. Blake Peters scored 12.

U-High 80, Payton 71: Another rough for the Grizzlies, but Jabari Chiphe scored 38.

Riverside-Brookfield 72, McNamara 43: Four wins in a row for R-B. Paul Zilinskas scored 25 and Jack Stivers added 16.

Hyde Park 65, Limestone 51: Senior Zach Miller donated 20 points and 10 rebounds and junior Jalen Houston added 18 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

Nr. 10 Lincoln Park 71, Westinghouse 63: Ismail Habib scored 30 and Julio Montes added 16. Great man Romelle Howard had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Henderson Liberty, Nev. 70, Corliss 57: The Trojans lose in Quincy Na’Shawn Townsen scored 23. Corliss will face Chaminade tomorrow.

No. 6 Bloom 69, Thornridge 46: Martice Mitchell scored 25 and Christian Shumate added 16 points and six rebounds. Great morning against Evanston for the Blazing Trojans.

21 Oak Forest 78, Bremen 45: Jayson Kent scored 20 and Robbie Avila added 18. The Bengal are 18-1.

Nr. 9 DePaul Prep 78, St. Laurence 57: The big man had a big night. Brian Mathews finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds. Lance Mosley has added 24.

Nr. 12 Marian Catholic 70, St. Louis Christian 59: The Spartans win in Quincy. Iowa recruit Ahron Ulis scored 33.

St. Charles East 76, Lake Park 44: The saints have won six of their last seven. Chase Monkemeyer led the way with 26 points.

DeKalb 53, Naperville Central 51: This was the game I was hoping for tonight, but snowdates have ruined that plan. It looks like it was right. The barbs returned late to remain unbeaten in the DVC. Avery Medina scored 19.

8 Homewood-Flossmoor 64, Lincoln-Way East 43: Impressive margin for the Vikings. Joe Watts led the way with 21 points.

Hinsdale Central 42, York 35: Wow, another victory for the Red Devils. I have to leave to see them. Throw that 10-8 record out of the window, they are playing really well this month.