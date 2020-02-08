Basketball in high school: the notebook of Michael O’Brien

Joliet West and Hillcrest played a wild, messy one today. The Tigers have an excuse, they played many inexperienced players. But they still managed to win.

The future looks good in Joliet West, but they need Jamere Hill to make a deep run in the state tournament. It seems that it will take another two weeks before he is back from his injury.

The Hawks never seem to play their best when I’m in the gym, and that trend has continued today. Junior security guard Mar’Keise Irving now seems to have his basketball legs under him. That will make a big difference for Hillcrest from now on.

Top games from Saturday

Simeon 54, Collinsville 45: Things got tighter after Simeon had started double digits most of the second half. Jeremiah Williams led the field with 15 and Ahamad Bynum added 12 points. The Wolverines did Ray’sean Taylor well and he was held at 12 points. This is a good sign for the local teams in the Lockport Sectional, who can face the Kahoks in ISU super.

Evanston 70, Hamilton, Wis. 68 3 OT: The Wildkits win in triple overtime at Welsh-Ryan. Jaylin Gibson scored 15 and Hamilton star Patrick Baldwin Jr. ended with 25.

Young 77, Marion, Ark. 74: DJ Steward scored 26 and Tyler Beard had 20. I watched it online. The dolphins had a big lead and the starters on the bench when Marion raged. Detrick Reeves scored 25 for the Arkansas team.

Stevenson 35, Loyola 31: RJ Holmes led the way with nine points. It has been a bit quiet around the Patriots lately, but they are playing a big game in Mundelein on Friday

Willowbrook 70, Romeoville 55: Everett Stubblefield poured 32 and Sam Tumilty added 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Thornton 70, St. Louis Cardinal Ritter 63: The Wildcats are beating the power of Missouri. Brandon Hall scored 18 and DJ Williams added 16 points.

Aurora Christian 77, Lindblom 57: Quite a margin in this for the Eagles. Taaj Davis had 22 points and Danny New added 14. Aurora Christian is 17-5.

Curie 58, Mehlville 54: Okay, I admit I have no idea where Mehlville is and I don’t care at all. The Condors keep rolling Armond Williams scored and Ramean Hinton each scored 12 points.

York 40, Oswego East 38: Great finish in this, when Jeff Grace grabbed a bargain and found Nate Shockey for the game-winning layout. Shockey scored 28.

Marian Catholic 62, Madison East, Wis. 50: Joe Green scored 21 and Ahron Ulis added 16 points and all these from state teams make the notebook pretty boring.

Mundelein 56, Lake Forest 48 OT: The Scouts have played well lately, but in the end Mundelein made it. Conor Enright scored 24 for the Mustangs.

Clark 58, Rich East 54 OT: The power of the White Division survives in the extension. The rockets are losing from another good team. Coby Weekly led Clark with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Sophomore Darrius Perryman scored 16 and freshman Cordy Johnson added 13.

Orr 65, St. Rita 47: Another sign that the Spartans are turning around the corner. Large margin against a good team. Reggie Strong scored 16 and Norvell Meadows added 11. Demarius Splunge finished with nine points and nine boards.