Basketball in high school: the notebook of Michael O’Brien

It was nice to stop writing about scandals and watch some basketball tonight. Orr has been a really intriguing team for me throughout the season, with so many players with interesting careers. They all have a band to try to keep the class 2A state title for the Spartans alive.

This was definitely the best they have seen. Curie is the next one. The Spartans are clearly underdogs, but Demarius Splunge will more than stand up to the size of Curie and if Bryce Hall and Reggie Strong get hot, something can happen.

The quarterfinals of the Public League are ready: Morgan Park in Young, Crane in Bogan, Orr in Curie and Kenwood in Simeon.

I am going to Somonauk tomorrow for the championship game of the Little Ten Tournament. It’s been 101 years, so I think it’s finally time to see it. And I get a look at undefeated Indian Creek, which stands in the title game against traditional Newark.

The best games of Thursday

Oak Forest 64, TF North 58: The Meteors are not ranked, but it is still a nice test for Oak Forest. I am eager to see them play a real first-class game. I think it is very likely that the Bengal can take on the challenge. Jayson Kent and Robbie Avila each scored 23 points. Oak forest is 23-1.

Faucet 54, Lindblom 40: The Cougars love the Elite Eight. Robert Hobbs did it again with 17 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. Jalen West added 15 points and 11 rebounds and Jimarius Sneed had 10 points and 10 boards.

Curie 86, Marshall 55: Ramean Hinton scored 18 and Josiah Hammons made four three-pointers for his 12 points. The Condors did not miss a beat despite the loss of their head coach.

Morgan Park 93, Westinghouse 79: Brandon Weston had 30 points and 12 rebounds while the Mustangs took care of the business at home. Illinois recruit Adam Miller has added 19 points.

Kenwood 67, Perspectives-MSA 61: A solid show from the White Division team.

Simeon 59, Farragut 54: Jeremiah Williams led the Wolverines with 16 points and 10 rebounds and DePaul recruited Ahamad Bynum 11 points and six boards. The Admirals led the majority of the competition. They will be a factor in Class 3A.

Young 76, Schurz 67: No high scorers of these, but there was this …

Bogan 76, Phillips 57: The underdogs of the White Division couldn’t quite get upset. Darrion Jones scored 24 and Antione Bloxton added 23.

Indian Creek 78, LaMoille-Ohio 38: The Timberwolves are 23-0 in the Little Ten Tournament final. Cam Russell led the way with 18 and Brennen McNally scored 14.

Newark 54, Somonauk 51: The Norsemen beat the hostesses in the other semi-final of the Little Ten Tournament. Nathan Christian scored 18 and Alex Tollefson had 14.