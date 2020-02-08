Basketball in Indian Creek: getting to know the undefeated Timberwolves

Don’t feel bad if you’ve never heard of Indian Creek High School. It doesn’t even have a Wikipedia page.

But it’s probably time for high school basketball fans to watch out. The Timberwolves are 24-0 and one of only two undefeated teams in the state.

They won the 101st Little Ten Conference tournament by driving off Newark on Friday, which is quite an achievement. The Normans had won the last five tournaments and had defeated Indian Creek in the last four title games.

Indian Creek was created when Shabonna and Waterman worked together in 1993. The Timberwolves lost their first playoff game last season and focused on the summer, as did hundreds of teams throughout the state.

Junior point guard Drew Gaston said that loss has changed something.

“This all started there,” said Gaston. “” We do the work in the summer, and it is now bearing fruit. “

Indian Creek coach Joe Piekarz agreed that the summer started when he realized that something special was going on.

“We always go to big shootouts in the summer and we play big schools,” said Piekarz. “We usually get a good experience, but we lose 40. This was the first time we started to beat those schools. I knew we had something. “

The team is built around 6-4 senior post-player Cooper Larsen, who has a soft touch around the basket. Piekarz said that Larsen’s attitude and leadership are the keys and help set an example for the other four starters: juniors Gaston, Michael Lampson, Cam Russell and Brennen McNally.

“Cooper is focused on being the best basketball team,” said Piekarz. “” He could not be less selfish. That’s where it starts. “

The Timberwolves started slowly in the championship game against Newark. The score was 12-12 equal with 6:16 left in the second quarter.

And then it happened. Indian Creek put everything on a higher plane and showed why this is the only undefeated team in the area.

The Timberwolves picked up a 33-0 point and kept Newark scoreless for almost 13 minutes.

“We were hyped in the dressing room and ready to defend,” Larsen said. “” That was the first thing we thought about, was defending it very hard, outsmarting them, and just trying to hold on longer. Once we had exhausted them, we really started to increase it. We got fast break layouts, and it went for us. “

The Indian Creek fans went wild and only stopped when Larsen held the trophy in midfield.

“” [Winning the Championship] feels great, “Larsen said. “It feels unreal to lose after two years. The audience really helped. They deserve so much love for all their support. “

Piekarz and the players said that undefeated is not important to them, but Gaston admitted that the city does not feel the same.

“The city really cares,” said Gaston. “” They started in it. “”

The Timberwolves, a Class 1A team, have a tough week ahead, including games against Class 3A Plano, a rematch against Newark and a game against Class 1A power Hope Academy.

“We have four good games this week,” said Piekarz. “” We deliberately stacked that to get ready for the late season. “

Whether Indian Creek reaches the undefeated playoffs, the undefeated run and the first Little Ten Conference tournament title have planted seeds in the city. It is the kind of success that makes high school kids enthusiastic about high school basketball and constantly moves a program in the right direction.

“It is great for this entire community to experience this,” said Piekarz. “” Not only for our players, but we have many very excited alumni. In this small town they love basketball, so I love the fact that everyone can experience this [championship]. “