Basketball: Kobe Bryant’s family demands confidentiality after inaccurate reports

Kobe Bryant’s family has asked for confidentiality following inaccurate media reports surrounding the deaths of the NBA star and his daughter.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, along with seven others, died tragically in a helicopter accident in California last Sunday.

Bryant’s widow Vanessa Bryant made her first public statement on the loss of her husband and daughter via Instagram on Wednesday.

However, other comments allegedly made on behalf of the family from “anonymous sources” have since been criticized for being inaccurate in a statement by Kobe Inc. President Molly Carter.

Carter said the reports only added “unnecessary pain to a grieving family”.

“To date, no one has been allowed to speak on behalf of the family regarding the personal details surrounding the Sunday tragedy, including stories related to the family’s previous air travel decisions,” said Carter. “We ask members of the media to respect and judge responsibly during this difficult time.”

Meanwhile, in her article on social media, Vanessa thanked the fans for their support.

“My daughters and I want to thank the millions of people who showed their support and love during this horrible time,” she wrote. “Thank you for all the prayers. We really need it.

“Thank you for sharing your joy, sorrow and support with us. We ask you to give us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality.”

My daughters and I want to thank the millions of people who showed their support and love during this horrible time. Thank you for all the prayers. We really need it. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my worshiping husband, Kobe – the incredible father of our children; and my beautiful and sweet Gianna – a loving, thoughtful and wonderful girl, and an incredible sister of Natalia, Bianka and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we deeply share their grief. There are not enough words to describe our pain at this time. I am reassured to know that Kobe and Gigi both knew they were so deeply loved. We have been incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they would be here with us forever. These were our beautiful blessings taken too early. I do not know what our lives have in store for us today, and it is impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up every day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe and our little girl, Gigi, are lighting us up to light the way. Our love for them is endless – and that is to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug, kiss and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, sorrow and support with us. We ask you to grant us the respect and confidentiality that we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation created the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please visit MambaOnThree.org. To deepen Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you very much for raising us in your prayers and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️

The Lakers – Bryant’s team throughout their 20-year NBA career – are set to play their first game since the crash.

The team plans to pay homage to Bryant during the match.

Lakers vice president Rob Pelinka, who has been Bryant’s agent for much of his playing career, said losing his “best friend” and “sweet goddaughter” was difficult.

“He was, quite simply, the most inspiring athlete of our time. What the world may not know is that he was also the best friend you could imagine,” said Pelinka in a press release. “Everything Gigi stood for, I’m so proud of it.”

The Lakers face the Portland Trail Blazers at 4:30 p.m. NZT.

