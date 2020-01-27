Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old daughter among nine dead in helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash.

The NBA legend, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter were among nine people who died in the tragic incident on Sunday morning.

The couple were on their way to the Mamba Academy in California to practice basketball when the private plane crashed in Calabasas near Los Angeles.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials responded to reports of the Calabasas crash around 10 a.m.

Eyewitnesses reported to the TMZ, which was the first to broadcast the news of Bryant’s death that they heard the helicopter’s engine stutter before it crashed.

An investigation into the cause of the crash has been initiated.

According to initial reports, five people were on board, but LA sheriff Alex Villanueva announced in a press conference Sunday afternoon that there were nine victims.

He waits for the magistrate’s report before confirming the identity of all nine people killed, as this would be “inappropriate”.

Bryant is married to Vanessa and Gianna was one of four daughters.

A heartbreaking video of Kobe and Gianna participating in an NBA game in December reappeared shortly after the crash.

This was Kobe Bryant in a game with her daughter a few weeks ago and today he died in a plan crash. Life is so unpredictable. Rest in peace, man. pic.twitter.com/YtLdWEbHGL

– Saddam (@Jamesmology), January 26, 2020

Bryant is an athletic superstar and one of the most successful players in NBA history.

As a point guard, he played his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers after being hired directly from high school and winning five NBA championships.

He is an 18-time All-Star, 15-time member of the All-NBA team and 12-time member of the All-Defensive team.

He is also a two-time Olympic gold medalist in the United States and won an Oscar for Best Short Animated Film for Dear Basketball in 2018, a five-minute film based on a love letter for the sport that is so synonymous with his name.

Adam Silver, NBA commissioner, said in a statement: “The NBA family was devastated when Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna died tragically.

“Kobe has shown us for 20 seasons what is possible when remarkable talent is combined with absolute dedication to victory.

“He was one of the most exceptional players in the history of our game, with legendary accomplishments: five NBA championships, one NBA MVP award, 18 NBA All-Star selections and two Olympic gold medals.

“But he will be remembered most because he inspired people around the world to grab a basketball and compete to the best of their ability. He was generous with the wisdom he had acquired and considered it his mission to share it with future generations of players, and he was particularly pleased to share his love of the game with Gianna.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his wife Vanessa and her family, the Lakers organization and the entire sports world.”

Bryant wore # 8 jersey in his first decade with the Lakers and # 24 in organization for his next decade. Both jerseys were retired when he canceled it in 2016.

Sports stars from around the world paid tribute to Bryant on her Twitter accounts, including former teammate Shaquille O’Neal.

Former English striker Gary Lineker wrote: “Oh no. How terrible. One of the greatest athletes of our life. Extremely tragic ”, while current English striker Raheem Sterling wrote:“ Rest easy Legend ”.

Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady said: “We miss you already, Kobe”, while retired NBA star Dwyane Wade wrote: “No, please, no, please, no!”.

Legendary sprinter Usain Bolt tweeted, “Can’t you still believe it? @Kobebryant.”

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, also responded to the news on social media.

An indescribable loss to the world.

Kobe Bryant, 41, NBA legend and champion, husband, father, mentor, investor, died in a helicopter crash in the Los Angeles area.

A painful, tragic, sudden loss.

My words miss me.

I send so much love to so many of you who are hurt. pic.twitter.com/gCBabCh40g

– Shaun King (@shaunking) January 26, 2020

We already miss you Kobe ❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼

– Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020

Big basketball player Kobe Bryant and three others are reported to have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. This is terrible news!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant was not only one of the best basketball players of all time, but also the hardest working player I have ever seen. I was very lucky to have known him and trained with Team USA. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Vanessa and the Bryant family.

– Jim Boeheim (@therealboeheim) January 26, 2020