Basketball: New Zealand Breakers game against Illawarra Hawks is canceled; Breakers Achieve Provisional Victory

It turns out that even indoor sports can be washed away by rain.

A leak in the roof of the WIN Entertainment Center in Wollongong left the result of the New Zealand Breakers’ ANBL game against the Illawarra Hawks in question, the match being canceled towards the end of the third quarter.

The Breakers had a good 65-52 lead when the rain started to break through the roof and water the field, the referee explaining to both teams that they could not continue the game due to player safety issues.

“(The league) will examine over the next 24 hours how the result will be calculated,” the referee told the respective coaches.

Illawarra Hawks coach Matt Flinn replied, “This is just the year I have had. It is a perfect way to end.”

As it was on Sunday night, the Breakers took the win and the league table has been adjusted accordingly. However, the league will review the result over the next 24 hours before determining whether the result will be sustained or whether the match will have to be replayed or ended at a later date. the Herald understands that due to the limited time remaining in the season, the most likely outcome of the review will be sustained.

Going into the game with a 5-20 record, the Hawks didn’t have much to play for. The Breakers, however, are still looking for a place in the playoffs, but every result for the rest of their campaign will have a significant impact on their chances.

The Breakers started the game 12-13, two games behind the Brisbane Bullets, fourth, who they will meet next Friday in Brisbane.

Lots of games in this game for both parties, because although Brisbane has the advantage over the Breakers, they also have a more difficult race with Perth and Cairns in their last two games.

The Breakers were not helped in any way by Melbourne United earlier in the round as the Melbourne team had a decent lead against the Bullets, which allowed the Brisbane team to keep a slight lead over the Breakers in the standings.

Should they make it to the playoffs; the Breakers will be a tough game. They showed why against the Hawks, with contributions across the floor in a contest they dominated from start to finish.

Import guard Sek Henry and Finnish forward Kiwi Finn Delany continued to have a hot hand for the Breakers as they led the way in the scoreboard with 17 and 16 points respectively, American swingman Scotty Hopson assuming the game functions to win nine assists. go with his 12 points.

The Breakers were shorthanded against the Hawks, with Jarrad Weeks held down due to a shoulder injury, which means Ethan Rusbatch has seen some time on the field after not playing in the last two games of the game. ‘team.

For the most part, the Breakers were too good for the Hawks. Opening the game on an 18-9 streak, the Breakers set the tone for the night with a very effective attacking system going through Hopson.

The first five shots over the arc helped the Breakers take a 30-14 lead after the first quarter. The match went the same way in the second stanza, with the visitors taking 16 points ahead of the half-time break.

Things got strange in the third quarter as a roof leak delayed the game towards the end of the period.

The Breakers were slow to get out of the blocks after half time and allowed Illawarra to recover a few points back. It was not enough to really threaten the visitors who crossed the lull to keep a 13 point lead behind the rain.

This is where the match ended for the day, with the hopes of the Breakers’ playoffs now in the hands of the league.

NZ Breakers 65 (Sek Henry 17, Finn Delany 16, Scotty Hopson 12, Rob Loe 10)

Illawarra Hawks 52 (Josh Boone 14, Todd Blanchfield 11)

1Q: 30-14. HT: 50-34

.