Basketball rankings in high school in Chicago: Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 for January 12, 2020

New additions

Oak forest (15-1): The Bengal have had a very nice record for a while, they just missed a big win and the loss for Rich East remained. Jayson Kent, Robbie and Juan Avila blew that all away by dominating on Friday at Oak Lawn.

Cary-Grove (14-2): Beau Frericks and Frank Jakubicek are back in the Super 25. Cary-Grove has won 12 of the last 13 games, the only loss coming in the rapidly rising Waubonsie Valley.

Simeon (10-6): The Wolverines are back after a nice win against Hillcrest on Sunday.

Dropping out

Bolingbrook (12-4): Difficult decision here. The Raiders lost to Neuqua Valley in a wild overtime game. They will face Lincoln-Way East on Friday and that could get them back in the Super 25 soon.

Fenwick (13-4): Bryce Hopkins and Trey Pettigrew are so talented that I have given the brothers the benefit of the doubt for a while. The home loss for Leo has made that impossible for the time being. This team is young and full of potential, but needs a big win to return to the rankings.

Oak Lawn (14-4): It was a very tough week for the Spartans, who were dominated by Oak Forest at home and then lost to Brooks.

With record and last week’s ranking

1. Curie (14-1) 1

Elia Pickens can play

2. Evanston (16-0) 2

Defeat Niles North

3. Notre Dame (17-2) 3

On Fremd on Tuesday

4. Bogan (16-2) 4

Lost with Curie

5. Homewood Flossmoor (13-1) 5

Survived vs. St. Laurence

6. Thornton (16-0) 6

Hosts H-F on Tuesdays

7. Bloom (16-4) 7

Knocked down Rich East

8. Young (9-6) 9

DJ Steward sparkled on Saturday

9. DePaul Prep (15-2) 11

Deerfield dominated

10. Lincoln Park (14-3) 12

Win during adversity

11. Waubonsie Valley (16-1) 16

Treated Naperville Central

12. Marian Catholic (13-4) 13

Ahron Ulis great versus Morgan Park

13. Joliet West (15-2) 13

Jamere Hill is a D-1 player

14. Morgan Park (9-6) 8

Lost from Marian Catholic

15. Stevenson (12-3) 18

Mundelein demolished

16. Glenbrook South (15-2) 14

Nice win vs. Palatine

17. Niles North (13-3) 15

Deerfield hosts Friday

18. Mundelein (14-2) 10

Stumbled on Stevenson

19. Loyola (17-1) 19

Bennett Kwiecinski is getting closer

20. Kankakee (13-1) 21

Danville dominated

21. Oak forest (15-1) NR

Jayson Kent is underestimated

22. St. Charles North (12-3) 23

Batavia hosts Tuesday

23. Lincoln-Way East (12-2) 24

Great test on Bolingbrook Friday

24. Cary-Grove (14-2) NR

Won 12 of the last 13 games

25. Simeon (10-6) NR

Solid profit vs. Hillcrest