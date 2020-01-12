Basketball rankings in high school in Chicago: Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 for January 12, 2020

New additions
Oak forest (15-1): The Bengal have had a very nice record for a while, they just missed a big win and the loss for Rich East remained. Jayson Kent, Robbie and Juan Avila blew that all away by dominating on Friday at Oak Lawn.
Cary-Grove (14-2): Beau Frericks and Frank Jakubicek are back in the Super 25. Cary-Grove has won 12 of the last 13 games, the only loss coming in the rapidly rising Waubonsie Valley.
Simeon (10-6): The Wolverines are back after a nice win against Hillcrest on Sunday.
Dropping out
Bolingbrook (12-4): Difficult decision here. The Raiders lost to Neuqua Valley in a wild overtime game. They will face Lincoln-Way East on Friday and that could get them back in the Super 25 soon.
Fenwick (13-4): Bryce Hopkins and Trey Pettigrew are so talented that I have given the brothers the benefit of the doubt for a while. The home loss for Leo has made that impossible for the time being. This team is young and full of potential, but needs a big win to return to the rankings.
Oak Lawn (14-4): It was a very tough week for the Spartans, who were dominated by Oak Forest at home and then lost to Brooks.
With record and last week’s ranking
1. Curie (14-1) 1
Elia Pickens can play
2. Evanston (16-0) 2
Defeat Niles North
3. Notre Dame (17-2) 3
On Fremd on Tuesday
4. Bogan (16-2) 4
Lost with Curie
5. Homewood Flossmoor (13-1) 5
Survived vs. St. Laurence
6. Thornton (16-0) 6
Hosts H-F on Tuesdays
7. Bloom (16-4) 7
Knocked down Rich East
8. Young (9-6) 9
DJ Steward sparkled on Saturday
9. DePaul Prep (15-2) 11
Deerfield dominated
10. Lincoln Park (14-3) 12
Win during adversity
11. Waubonsie Valley (16-1) 16
Treated Naperville Central
12. Marian Catholic (13-4) 13
Ahron Ulis great versus Morgan Park
13. Joliet West (15-2) 13
Jamere Hill is a D-1 player
14. Morgan Park (9-6) 8
Lost from Marian Catholic
15. Stevenson (12-3) 18
Mundelein demolished
16. Glenbrook South (15-2) 14
Nice win vs. Palatine
17. Niles North (13-3) 15
Deerfield hosts Friday
18. Mundelein (14-2) 10
Stumbled on Stevenson
19. Loyola (17-1) 19
Bennett Kwiecinski is getting closer
20. Kankakee (13-1) 21
Danville dominated
21. Oak forest (15-1) NR
Jayson Kent is underestimated
22. St. Charles North (12-3) 23
Batavia hosts Tuesday
23. Lincoln-Way East (12-2) 24
Great test on Bolingbrook Friday
24. Cary-Grove (14-2) NR
Won 12 of the last 13 games
25. Simeon (10-6) NR
Solid profit vs. Hillcrest