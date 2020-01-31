Basketball returns to Staples as Clippers honor Kobe Bryant

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Basketball returned to the Staples Center on Thursday for the first time since the death of Kobe Bryant, when the Los Angeles Clippers paid homage to the Lakers superstar.

The Clippers faced the Sacramento Kings, coached by Luke Walton – a teammate from Bryant on the Lakers.

Before the game, the team released a video tribute to Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash with his daughter Gianna and seven others on Sunday.

“Our city suffered. Four days ago in Calabasas, nine lives were lost,” said the tribute.

There was also a 24-second moment of silence, honoring the No. 24 jersey Bryant wore for half his career.

Clippers and Kings fans joined to show their respect for their fierce rival.

“It doesn’t matter if you like the Clippers, you like the Lakers or you like the Kings, we all care about that person,” said West Hollywood fan Shoshana Rand.

Hundreds of fans have gathered outside the arena at LA Live, as they have done every night since Kobe’s death, leaving candles, basketballs and other tribute items.

Friday night, the Lakers have their first game since the tragedy, hosting the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples. There will be tributes before, during and after the match.

“We know it will be an emotionally difficult game,” said Lakers coach Frank Vogel. “But I think we all can’t wait to go back.”

In the meantime, the investigation into the cause of the accident continues. The wreckage of the helicopter has been moved to a safe location in Phoenix and the National Transportation Safety Board says it could take over a year before a probable cause is determined.

Also on Thursday, Island Express, the company that owned and operated the helicopter, announced that it would cancel all other air operations for the foreseeable future, including its popular flights to Catalina Island.

