Basketball scores at the high school in Chicago: Friday, January 17, 2020

By

CATHOLIC CROSSOVER

De La Salle on St. Rita, 7:00 am

Leo in St. Laurence, 7 a.m.

Marmion at Fenwick, 7 a.m.

Montini at DePaul, 7:00 AM

Mount Carmel on St. Ignatius, 7:00 am

Providence with Brother Rice, 7:00 am

Providence-St. Mel at St. Joseph, 7:00 am

St. Francis de Sales at Loyola, 7:00 AM

CENTRAL NORTH CITY NORTH

Deerfield on Niles North, 7:00

Highland Park on Vernon Hills, 7:00 AM

Maine East on Maine West, 7:00 AM

CENTRAL SEA AREA

Evanston at Glenbrook North, 7:00

New Trier on Glenbrook South, 7:00

Niles West on Maine South, 7:30

CHICAGO PREP

Hope Academy at Christ the King, 7:00 AM

Walther Christian in Cristo Rey, 7:00 am

DUKANE

Lake Park in Geneva, 7:15

EASTERN CATHOLIC

Joliet Catholic in Nazareth, 7:00 AM

Notre Dame in Marist, 7:00 am

St. Viator on St. Patrick, 7:00

FOX VALLEY

Hampshire at Dundee-Crown, 7.30 am

ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT

Manteno on Herscher, 7:00 AM

Reed-Custer in Coal City, 6:45 am

Streator in Lisle, 6:45

Wilmington at Peotone, 7:00

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

Francis Parker at Morgan Park Academy, 6:00 AM

North Shore at Northridge, 6:00 AM

University High at Elgin Academy, 6:00 AM

INTERSTATE EIGHT

Morris in Plano, 7 a.m.

Ottawa on LaSalle-Peru, 7:00 am

Rochelle at Sandwich, 6:45

Sycamore on Kaneland, 7 a.m.

KISHWAUKEE RIVER

Woodstock in Johnsburg, 8:00

LITTLE TEN

Earlville in Somonauk, 7:00

Hiawatha in Serena, 6:45

LaMoille-Ohio at Indian Creek, 6:45

Newark at Hinckley Big Rock, 7:00 AM

METRO PREP

Lycee Francais at Universal, 6:30

METRO OFFICE

Aurora Central in St. Francis, 7:30

Aurora Christian at Riverside-Brookfield, 7:00

McNamara at IC Catholic, 7:30

METRO SUBURBAN RED

Guerin with Timothy Christian, 7.30 am

St. Edward in Westmont, 7 a.m.

MIDDLE-SUBURBES EAST

Buffalo Grove on Rolling Meadows, 7.30 am

Outlook at Elk Grove, 7:30

Wheeling at Hersey, 7:30

CENTRAL-SUB-WEST

Barrington in Schaumburg, 7.30 am

Fremd in Hoffman Estates, 7.30 am

Palatine in Conant, 7:30

NORTHERN CITY SPACE

Lake Forest in Zion-Benton, 7 a.m.

Mundelein in Libertyville, 7:00 AM

Stevenson in Waukegan, 7:00 AM

PUBLIC LEAGUE RED NORTH / WEST

Farragut in Lincoln Park, 6.30 a.m.

Lane at Orr, 6:30

Marshall at Westinghouse, 5:00

North Lawndale at Young, 6.30 a.m.

Payton at Uplift, 6:30

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-NORTH

Marine at Foreman, 5:00

Prosser at Mather, 5:00

Schurz at Lake View, 5:00

Taft in Sullivan, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-WEST

Clark at Crane, 5:00

Jones in Ogden, 5:00

Legal Prep at Collins, 5:00

Perspectives-MSA at Clemente, 5:00

Putten in Raby, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-NORTH

Aspira-Bus & Fin at Disney, 5:00

Chicago Math & Science in Alcott, 5:00

Chicago Quest in Rickover, 5:00

North Grand at Roosevelt, 5:00

Senn in Amundsen, 5:00

Steinmetz at the Chicago Academy, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-WEST

Austin at Spry, 5:00

Collegiate in Chicago at Kelvyn Park, 5:00 a.m.

Juarez in Phoenix, 5:00

Little Village at Chicago Tech, 5:00

Manley in Douglass, 5:00

RIVER VALLEY

Donovan on Beecher, 7:00

Grant Park on St. Anne, 7 a.m.

Tri-Point on Gardner-So. Wilmington, 7:00

SANGAMON VALLEY

Clifton Central at Cissna Park, 7:00 AM

Dwight at Momence, 7:00

Iroquois West in Watseka, 7.30 am

FOREIGN BLUE

Bremen in Tinley Park, 6.30 a.m.

Oak forest near Thornton Fr. South, 7:00

SOUTHERN CITY RED

Oak Lawn at Argo, 6:00 AM

Reavis at Richards, 7:00 AM

Shepard at 7:00 am in Eisenhower

SOUTHLAND

Crete-Monee in Rich East, 6:00 am

Rich Central in Kankakee, 6.30 a.m.

Rich South at Bloom, 6:30

Thornwood in Thornton, 6:00 AM

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE CROSSOVER

Minooka in Romeoville, 6.30 a.m.

Oswego at Joliet Central, 6.30 a.m.

Plainfield North on Joliet West, 6.30 a.m.

West Aurora at Plainfield Central, 6.30 am

FOREIGN BLUE

Homewood-Flossmoor in Lockport, 6.30 am

Lincoln-Way East in Bolingbrook, 7:00

SOUTH-WEST CITY RED

Andrew in Lincoln-Way West, 6.30 a.m.

SOUTH-WEST CROSSOVER OF THE CITIES

Sandburg on Stagg, 6:15

UPSTATE EIGHT

Bartlett in West Chicago, 7 a.m.

East Aurora in Elgin, 7:00 am

Fenton at Glenbard South, 7:00

Glenbard East at Streamwood, 7:00

South Elgin on Larkin, 7:00

THE GOLD OF WEST CITIES

Hinsdale South at Proviso East, 6:00 AM

Willowbrook on Downers Grove South, 7.30 am

WESTERN CITY SILVER

Glenbard West at Hinsdale Central, 7.30 am

NOT CONFERENCE

ACE Amandla at UC Woodlawn, 5:00

Calumet Christian (IN) at Lutheran Illinois, 7:00 AM

Crystal Lake Central in Marengo, 7 a.m.

Genoa-Kingston at 7:00 am in Belvidere

Harlan on Naperville North, 7:00

Harvest Christian at Our Lady Sacred Heart, 6:00 AM

Johnson at Dyett, 5:00

Julian in Carmel, 7 a.m.

Leland at Parkview Christian, 5.30 a.m.

Longwood at Ellison, 6:30

Monticello in Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 7 a.m.

Muchin at Holy Trinity, 7:00

Portage Christian (IN) with Grace Christian, 7:00 AM

Ridgewood at Woodstock North, 7 a.m.

South Shore at Richards (Chgo), 5:00

Southland at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 7:00 AM

Urban Prep-West at Islamic Foundation, 6.30 a.m.

Wolcott at Carver, 6:00 AM

BURLINGTON CENTRAL

DeKalb vs. Marian Central, 5:30

Lyon against Waubonsie Valley, 7:00 AM