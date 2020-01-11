Basketball scores at the high school in Chicago: Saturday January 11, 2020

Basketball scores at the high school in Chicago: Saturday January 11, 2020
Note: Today’s schedule shows some weather-related delay and cancellations. Check the school’s website for current information.

CATHOLIC CROSSOVER

Brother Rice at Leo, 5:00

DUKANE

Batavia in St. Charles North, 1-14 PPD

Glenbard North on Wheaton-Warr. South, 4:00

FOX VALLEY

Burlington Central at McHenry, PPD

Crystal Lake Central at Crystal Lake South, 1:30

Prairie Ridge in Huntley, PPD

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

Latin at North Shore, 3:00

METRO OFFICE

Aurora Christian in Chicago Christian, 7:30

NORTHERN COUNTRY

Antioch on Grant, 12:00

Lakes in Wauconda, 1:30

North Chicago at Grayslake Central, 12.30 p.m.

Round Lake at Grayslake North, 7:00 AM

WESTERN CITIES OF SILVER

Proviso West in Lyon, 5:00

NOT CONFERENCE

Auburn at Plainfield East, 5.30 a.m.

Brooks at Oak Lawn, 4:30

Conant at Hinsdale South, 6:00 AM

Downers Grove South in Maine West, 4:30

Glenbrook North in Buffalo Grove, 4:30

Harvest Christian at Elgin Academy, 6:30 am

IMSA at Hinckley Big Rock, 8:00 a.m.

Indian Creek in Woodstock, 3:00

Joliet Catholic in Pontiac, 5:30

King at Perspectives-MSA, at P-Lead, 12:00

Lake Zurich in Barrington, 6:00 am

Legal Prep at Wheaton North, 5:30

Lincoln Park in Culver (IN), CNL

Collect in Evanston, 6:00 am

McNamara at St. Francis de Sales, 4:30

Naperville Central in Elk Grove, 6:00 AM

Newark in Annawan, 6:30

Niles West on Maine East, 4:30

Princeton on LaSalle-Peru, 6:00 am

Serena at Plano, 4:30

St. Anne in Watseka, 7.30 am

St. Bede at Streator, 5.30 a.m.

Taft at Bradley Tech (WI), 7:00 AM

Timothy Christian at Covenant Christian, 4:30

Tri-Point at Midland, 12:15

Universal in Shepard, 2:00 AM

Urban Prep-West at Lake Forest Academy, 1:30

Westinghouse at Gary Lighthouse (IN), 1:30

Westminster Christian at Ashton-Franklin Center,

Westmont at Walther Christian, 6.30 am

Wheaton Academy on St. Francis, 7:00 am

Woodstock North at Rock Falls, 7:00

CLARK

Austin against Carmel, 2:00

Yorkville Christian vs. Clark, 7:30

THE PAUL

St. Laurence vs. Homewood-Flossmoor, 12:30

Loyola against St. Viator, 2:00 AM

Fenwick against St. Patrick, 4:00

Marian Catholic vs. Morgan Park, 6:00

DePaul vs. Deerfield, 7:30

DOWNERS GROVE NORTH

Hinsdale Central vs. Oswego East, 1:30

South Elgin vs. Romeoville, 3:00

Downers Grove North vs. DeKalb, 4:30

GALESBURG

Byron against Monmouth-Roseville, 1:00

St. Charles East vs. Galesburg, CNL

HIGHLAND

Simeon vs. Vashon (MO), 6:30

Young vs. Christian Brothers (MO), 8:15

LORAS COLLEGE

Naperville North vs. Dubuque (IA), 3:30

ST. JOSEPH OGDEN

Crete-Monee against Mahomet-Seymour, 11:00

Kankakee vs. Danville, 12:30 PM

Rich Central versus Champaign Central, 2:00

Cissna Park against Monticello, 3:30

Pleasant plains against LaSalette, 5:00

Maine South vs. Normal, 6:30

Farmington vs. St. Joseph-Ogden, 8:00 am

TF NORTH

Peotone vs. Marshall, 1:00

Thornwood vs. Perspectives-Lead, 2:30

St. Joseph versus Hyde Park, 4:00

Proviso East vs. Orr, 5:30

Curie against Washington (WI), 7 a.m.

TF North vs. TF South, 8:30

MORE ZURICH

Palatine in Glenbrook South, 2:00

Willowbrook on Mundelein, 4:00

