Basketball scores at the high school in Chicago: Saturday January 11, 2020

Note: Today’s schedule shows some weather-related delay and cancellations. Check the school’s website for current information.
CATHOLIC CROSSOVER
Brother Rice at Leo, 5:00
DUKANE
Batavia in St. Charles North, 1-14 PPD
Glenbard North on Wheaton-Warr. South, 4:00
FOX VALLEY
Burlington Central at McHenry, PPD
Crystal Lake Central at Crystal Lake South, 1:30
Prairie Ridge in Huntley, PPD
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL
Latin at North Shore, 3:00
METRO OFFICE
Aurora Christian in Chicago Christian, 7:30
NORTHERN COUNTRY
Antioch on Grant, 12:00
Lakes in Wauconda, 1:30
North Chicago at Grayslake Central, 12.30 p.m.
Round Lake at Grayslake North, 7:00 AM
WESTERN CITIES OF SILVER
Proviso West in Lyon, 5:00
NOT CONFERENCE
Auburn at Plainfield East, 5.30 a.m.
Brooks at Oak Lawn, 4:30
Conant at Hinsdale South, 6:00 AM
Downers Grove South in Maine West, 4:30
Glenbrook North in Buffalo Grove, 4:30
Harvest Christian at Elgin Academy, 6:30 am
IMSA at Hinckley Big Rock, 8:00 a.m.
Indian Creek in Woodstock, 3:00
Joliet Catholic in Pontiac, 5:30
King at Perspectives-MSA, at P-Lead, 12:00
Lake Zurich in Barrington, 6:00 am
Legal Prep at Wheaton North, 5:30
Lincoln Park in Culver (IN), CNL
Collect in Evanston, 6:00 am
McNamara at St. Francis de Sales, 4:30
Naperville Central in Elk Grove, 6:00 AM
Newark in Annawan, 6:30
Niles West on Maine East, 4:30
Princeton on LaSalle-Peru, 6:00 am
Serena at Plano, 4:30
St. Anne in Watseka, 7.30 am
St. Bede at Streator, 5.30 a.m.
Taft at Bradley Tech (WI), 7:00 AM
Timothy Christian at Covenant Christian, 4:30
Tri-Point at Midland, 12:15
Universal in Shepard, 2:00 AM
Urban Prep-West at Lake Forest Academy, 1:30
Westinghouse at Gary Lighthouse (IN), 1:30
Westminster Christian at Ashton-Franklin Center,
Westmont at Walther Christian, 6.30 am
Wheaton Academy on St. Francis, 7:00 am
Woodstock North at Rock Falls, 7:00
CLARK
Austin against Carmel, 2:00
Yorkville Christian vs. Clark, 7:30
THE PAUL
St. Laurence vs. Homewood-Flossmoor, 12:30
Loyola against St. Viator, 2:00 AM
Fenwick against St. Patrick, 4:00
Marian Catholic vs. Morgan Park, 6:00
DePaul vs. Deerfield, 7:30
DOWNERS GROVE NORTH
Hinsdale Central vs. Oswego East, 1:30
South Elgin vs. Romeoville, 3:00
Downers Grove North vs. DeKalb, 4:30
GALESBURG
Byron against Monmouth-Roseville, 1:00
St. Charles East vs. Galesburg, CNL
HIGHLAND
Simeon vs. Vashon (MO), 6:30
Young vs. Christian Brothers (MO), 8:15
LORAS COLLEGE
Naperville North vs. Dubuque (IA), 3:30
ST. JOSEPH OGDEN
Crete-Monee against Mahomet-Seymour, 11:00
Kankakee vs. Danville, 12:30 PM
Rich Central versus Champaign Central, 2:00
Cissna Park against Monticello, 3:30
Pleasant plains against LaSalette, 5:00
Maine South vs. Normal, 6:30
Farmington vs. St. Joseph-Ogden, 8:00 am
TF NORTH
Peotone vs. Marshall, 1:00
Thornwood vs. Perspectives-Lead, 2:30
St. Joseph versus Hyde Park, 4:00
Proviso East vs. Orr, 5:30
Curie against Washington (WI), 7 a.m.
TF North vs. TF South, 8:30
MORE ZURICH
Palatine in Glenbrook South, 2:00
Willowbrook on Mundelein, 4:00