Basketball star Dawn Staley named 2020 Mentor of the Year

The College of South Carolina Women’s basketball head mentor, Dawn Staley, has been named 2020 Werner Ladder Naismith Women’s College Mentor of the Year. Staley is the initially man or woman to earn the coveted Faculty Coach of the Yr, as perfectly as, the Higher education Player of the 12 months.

“It is definitely an honour to get the Naismith Nationwide Mentor of the Yr, and, when I’m the one acquiring the award, each and every head mentor is familiar with you simply cannot be a fantastic mentor without having good assistants, good guidance staff members, and terrific gamers. So, this award is every bit as significantly theirs as it is mine,” Staley said in a assertion.

“We are blessed at the College of South Carolina to have the best FAMS in the country. They aid us every single working day, on the court and off it, and it is my hope that for the duration of this hoping time in our country, when games like basketball seem to be so distant, that reading through about this award presents those followers a little bit of pleasure and reminds them a little of what we can all glimpse forward to when we arrive through this time on the other facet. To the committee, to my team, to our gamers and to our FAMS–thank you–and I just can’t wait around to get again on the court!” she added.

Staley designed record getting to be the 1st-ever men’s or women’s honoree to have gained the award. She has previously won the Citizen Naismith Trophy for the participant of the calendar year, which she received two moments while participating in at the University of Virginia (1991 and 1992).

Staley, who graduated from Virginia with a Bachelor of Arts in Rhetoric and Communication Research was the 2nd African-American mentor to gain a countrywide title in women’s basketball.

Pic Credit: wistv.com

Staley’s basketball job began as an athlete in 1989. She gained a full of 10 gold medals as an athlete, together with 3 Olympic and two FIBA Entire world Championship gold medals, just one bronze medal and seven global invitational titles from 1989-2004.

As an athlete, Staley was reportedly a fixture on United states of america Basketball teams nearly every single year from 1989-2004. She is a two-time United states of america Basketball Woman Athlete of the Yr (1994, 2004). Staley was named the MVP at the 1994 Goodwill Video games and served on the United states of america Basketball Executive Committee as an athlete agent.

In 2004, Staley was voted by all U.S. group captains to carry the United States flag and direct the USA’s delegation into the Athens Olympics Opening Ceremonies. She was a member of the historic 1995-96 United states Basketball Women’s National Group that rolled up a 60- history, captured the 1996 Olympic gold medal and was named the 1996 Usa Basketball and U.S. Olympic Committee Crew of the Year.

She then transitioned into coaching. She obtained her initial United states Basketball coaching assignment as an assistant to the 2006 Usa Globe Championship Staff and was later on questioned to continue to be on board via the 2008 Olympics.

According to studies, with Staley on the sideline, the United states of america Countrywide Crew from 2006-08 posted a 32-2 file, captured the 2008 Olympic and 2007 FIBA Americas Championship gold medals and the 2006 FIBA Earth Championship bronze medal.

She was also the acting head coach for the 2006 United states of america Countrywide Team for the duration of its coaching in Australia and led the workforce to victory in opposition to China. Staley has given that coached the top rated-tier USA Basketball teams, headed up a range of coaching staff members at the USA Basketball junior amount, and a few many years pulled double-duty as a head mentor for a United states of america junior team and an assistant mentor for the United states Countrywide Workforce.

She was named on March 10, 2017, as head mentor of the United states of america Basketball Women’s Countrywide Crew by means of 2020. She led the Usa Basketball Women’s Nationwide Workforce to generate a 6- report and the gold medal at the 2018 FIBA Environment Cup, which qualified the United states for the 2020 Summer months Olympic Online games (July 24 – Aug. 9 in Tokyo, Japan).

In the 2019-20 period, Staley and her team, the South Carolina Gamecocks collected a 13-1 file versus nationally-rated opponents, together with wins around 3 groups that concluded the season in the best 5.

In 12 seasons, Staley’s Gamecocks have received the 2017 National Championship and finished the period in the Last 4 after, Elite 8 after and Sweet 16 four times. Her teams have received five SEC frequent-period titles in the past 7 seasons and 5 of the last 6 SEC Event crowns.

Pic Credit history: AP

Her SEC frequent-season successful for every cent of .726 is second only to Tennessee’s Pat Summitt in league record, and her 11.5 SEC victories for each season are the most of any head coach all-time. Staley’s 305 wins at South Carolina are the most by a Gamecock basketball coach – men’s or women’s. She is a four-time SEC Mentor of the Calendar year, which include getting the very first in league historical past to get the title a few straight seasons.

Past yr, Staley led the 2019 United states AmeriCup Workforce to a gold medal with a 6- mark in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Previously this year, AP named her women’s basketball mentor of the calendar year.

Her coaching endeavours have won her several award and accolades. She was named the 2004 and 2005 A-10 Coach of the Year the 2005 WBCA Location 1 Mentor of the Yr 2001, 2002, 2005 and 2006 Philadelphia Big 5 Mentor of the Calendar year. Staley was also named as co-receiver of the USA Basketball Countrywide Coach of the Yr award in 2015.

In 2006, Staley was introduced with the 2006 Temple University Hospital Auxiliary Diamond Award and honored with the 2006 Distinguished Alumna Award for the College of Virginia.

The WNBA declared the commencement of the Dawn Staley Group Management Award in 2007. The honour is acquired by the WNBA player who most effective exemplifies the attributes of a chief in the neighborhood in which she works or lives.