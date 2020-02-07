Basketball weekend for high school: an example of and prediction of the top games

In what has been a very volatile week of high school basketball, the weekend forecast gets pretty hot.

Three of the best teams in the city and state, Curie, Young and Simeon, go to the annual O’Fallon Shootout.

The return of Patrick Baldwin, one of the best players in the country, to Evanston to play in the E-Town Showdown is a major attraction in the northern suburbs.

And then we have several important conference battles in the Chicago area.

Here is an example of all of this in the weekend forecast.

Bolingbrook (20-4) at Homewood-Flossmoor (19-3), Friday 7

These Southwest Suburban Blue games have been great and fun in recent years. Last year, Bolingbrook erased both games. With both unbeaten in competition match, this is no different.

Bolingbrook has an important weapon in Darius Burford, the super-fast senior is on his way to Elon. Burford has over-the-game skills because he scores an average of 25 points per game. Junior Kai Evans has evolved as a solid scoring sidekick with 18 points per game.

Homewood-Flossmoor is in balance with five different players who can hurt you from the three-point line, including 6-5 R.J. Ogom and security guard Josiah Palmer.

We take H-F tight at home while the Vikings regroup from last week’s loss to Hillcrest.

Hoops Report choice: Homewood-Flossmoor 65, Bolingbrook 62

Rolling Meadows (14-7) in Buffalo Grove (20-5), Friday 7:30

First place is on the line in the Mid-Suburban League East. Buffalo Grove has a one-game lead as a result of his 80-70 road victory over Rolling Meadows the first time these two met.

The two highest scorers of the competition – junior Max Christie from Rolling Meadows and sophomore Kam Craft from Buffalo Grove – are the points of attention. Christie scored 30 and Craft 26 the first time these two met. They will receive around 25 points, so which supporting cast members can take this opportunity? The senior tandem of Nate Cole and Matt Brunelli of Buffalo Grove have been consistently reliable throughout the season.

This feels like one going to the wire. But Buffalo Grove reigns at home.

Hoops Report selection: Buffalo Grove 68, Rolling Meadows 66

Bloom (21-5) in Kankakee (19-3), Friday 6:30 AM

Kankakee has quietly put together a great season. The only three losses of the season are the big boys in the southern suburbs – Bloom and Thornton. The latter was a tight loss of 52-49 for Thornton Tuesday night.

Here’s another shot for the Kays to make an important statement with the inflated, highly regarded Blazing Trojans coming to town.

Kankakee is balanced. Coach Chris Pickett has four offensive threats in junior Ambrozino Storr (13 ppg), Lavell McIntosh (13 ppg), Deylon Johnson (12 ppg) and Rashard Harris (12 ppg). But Bloom’s arsenal is stacked and experienced with five seniors.

Hoops Report choice: Bloom 68, Kankakee 60

Waubonsie Valley (22-3) in Neuqua Valley (19-6), Friday 7

A district rivalry that means something, because both come in with impressive records and implications for sectional seeding on the line.

Junior John Poulakidas remains the headliner for a Neuqua Valley team that played well in the second half of the season. The Wildcats have won 12 of their last 13 games.

Marcus Skeete is fresh from another monster performance earlier this week. The productive 6-5 senior put 27 in the first half against Oswego and finished with 35 points and 13 rebounds in the win. He scored 41 points in a game earlier this season. Ben Schwieger, a thriving 6-5 junior, remains a multi-faceted threat and forms a powerful 1-2 blow to coach Jason Mead.

Waubonsie Valley gave Neuqua a big boost in December and won 60-44 at home. This is getting closer on the road, but with the same end result.

Hoops Report choice: Waubonsie Valley 53, Neuqua Valley 49

Simeon (18-8) vs. Collinsville (23-1) on O’Fallon, Saturday 8:30 AM

Undoubtedly the competition of the weekend and the main attraction of this year’s O’Fallon Shootout. Residual power Simeon travels to the southern part of the state to take on Collinsville, a legitimate title candidate in class 4A.

Simeon plays his best basketball of the season. Ahamad Bynum lets things come to him more while he remains a dynamic force. Jeremiah Williams has become more comfortable and effective. And a large number of others – choose from 6-7 Phillip Holmes, 6-5 Dylan Ingram, freshman Jalen Griffith and freshman Jaylen Drane – have stepped up their turn.

Collinsville suffered his first loss of the season last week and lost to Southwestern Conference foe O’Fallon. But behind the high-scoring guard Ray’Sean Taylor (25.3 ppg), the Kahoks are a real state threat. Earlier this month, Taylor broke the school record for points in a game with 53 and also scored 44 in a game.

In addition to Taylor, Collinsville has three weapons in Keydrian Jones (8.8 ppg), Nate Hall (7.9 ppg) and Cawhan Smith (10.1 ppg). But the Kahoks don’t shoot particularly well from three, so a Simeon zone would go a long way in controlling Taylor and neutralizing one of the best teams in the state.

This is a long journey for a Simeon team that is in the middle of the Public League playoffs and will play for a partisan southern Illinois crowd.

Hoops Report choice: Simeon 66, Collinsville 63

Loyola (22-2) vs. Stevenson (17-4) on North West, Saturday 5

A few well-coached, tough, sturdy defensive teams that make it difficult for opponents to score will meet in what could be a super-sectional preview.

The Ambrose brothers – senior Matthew and junior Evan – each scored 13 points each in Stevenson’s win from behind over Zion-Benton last weekend.

How stingy has the defense of Loyola been? There is only one opponent, Homewood-Flossmoor with 51 points, who has scored more than 50 points against the Ramblers throughout the season. Only four enemies have broken the 40-point marker. And this is the team that kept Evanston on only 33 points.

But don’t underestimate the offensive potential of Loyola with a very balanced team led by 6-8 twins Jordan and Bennett Kwiecinski, gritty point guard Billy Palmer, 6-4 wing Matt Enghauser and improving junior guard Vaughn Pemberton. Although Loyola only allows 33 points per game, coach Tom Livatino’s team scored over 50 points on 13 occasions.

Loyola benefits from more size and depth to win a low scoring dogfight where possessions are a premium.

Hoops Report choice: Loyola 45, Stevenson 40

Evanston (21-3) vs. Sussex Hamilton, Wis. (14-1) in Northwestern, Saturday 6:30 AM

Do you remember Patrick Baldwin, Jr.? He was an eighth grader with a bally hat in Evanston, who labeled the City / Suburban Hoops Report as the best prospect in the state of Illinois, regardless of the class – before playing a high school game.

When his father, Pat Baldwin, Sr. became the head coach of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, the state –– and Loyola Academy –– lost its best player. Now he is the number 3 player in the country in the class of 2021. And he comes back to the area.

Evanston has hit his first speed bump in the season and lost three games in 10 days after two months without loss. However, the speed and speed of Evanston must overcome everything that the 6-8 Baldwin has to offer. But there should be some points on the board.

Hoops Report choice: Evanston 72, Sussex Hamilton 65

Hillcrest (16-7) vs. Joliet West (20-4) at Lewis University, Saturday 2

Where does Hillcrest go from here?

After a few months of basketball, the Hawks made their biggest win of the season in beating Homewood-Flossmoor last week. Can the Don Houston team now, under the leadership of Juniors Julius Rollins and Jakobi Heady, continue to roll?

Since beating Simeon in late December, Joliet West has lost all three of his most difficult games since, and fell for Curie, Lincoln Park and Bolingbrook. So it feels like the Tigers, who depend on the recent Toledo deployment Jamere Hill and junior Jaiden Lee, should get a bit of the juice from the first half of the season.

Hoops Report choice: Joliet West 65, Hillcrest 62