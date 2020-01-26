Basketball World is a tribute to Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant talks to Washington Post reporters after attending the Aspen Institute’s Project Play Summit at the Knight Conference Center at the Newseum in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, October 17, 2018. (Photo by Toni L. Sandys / The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The NBA was rocked by the shocking, tragic death of Kobe Bryant on Sunday, and while some were forced to go ahead and measure themselves in the wake of the news, they took the time to pay tribute to the legendary player.

The Spurs and Raptors both took 24 seconds to honor Bryant while the audience watched “KOBE!”

Meanwhile, the Rockets and Nuggets were silent before their game to pay tribute, and P.J. Tucker was spotted on his shoes with a handwritten message: “RIP KB” and “Love you KB 24”.

Of course, former and current players used social media to express their shock and grief. “Words can’t even describe it,” wrote Scottie Pippen. “I started playing ball because of Kobe after seeing the 2010 final,” tweeted Joel Embiid. “This finale was the turning point in my life. I wanted to be like Kobe. I’m so damn sad right now. RIP legend. “

I’m shocked. Words can’t even describe it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day.

Devastated when I heard the news from my friend @kobebryant. Prayers go to his wife Vanessa, children and the @ Lakers family. pic.twitter.com/Oki9GkYEu5

Please do not. Please god no that can’t be true.

Beyond destruction … my big brother … I can’t, I just can’t believe it

Man, I don’t even know where to start. I started playing ball because of KOBE after seeing the 2010 final. I had never seen a ball before and this final was the turning point in my life. I wanted to be like Kobe. I am just so FREAKING SAD !!!!

RIP LEGEND

I hope that’s not true !!! Not Kobe

No, God please, no!

