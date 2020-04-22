Baskin-Robbins Shop Says Carole Baskin Sign Boosting Business

exclusive

Cutting ties to Carole Baskin does not have to work for her ex-husband or Joe Exotic – but a Baskin-Robbins store is spending by doing exactly that.

Peggy Heldstab, owner of Baskin-Robbins ice cream shop in Junction City, Kansas, tells TMZ … it was his son’s idea to slap the “No Relation to Carole Baskin” signature on his store’s marquee sign. He says his son and his wife have seen the famous Netflix documentary ‘Tiger King’ and many fans … hence the suggestion for the clue.

She said her son swore that the sign is now highly valued by the doc’s popularity … along with the thousands of memes, songs and dances found, many of which are taking shots at Carole Baskin.

But get it … Peggy says she has never heard of ‘Tiger King,’ but took her son’s word because he made sure the sign made people happy. He did not lie. The sign has exploded across social media, and that translates well to the cash register.

We were told that Peggy kept the signature on Sunday and that same day sale doubled compared to the day before. What’s more … the shop has gained a lot of attention from fans who drive by swimming and respecting the sign’s approval. Her son is right, and the business (door-to-door / DoorDash only) has been around ever since.

As most small business owners can relate to, Peggy says she worries about her business having home-based orders, and business is not so quick as it seeks to create for any business accumulated in the cold months. And, that’s why the Carole Baskin sign couldn’t come at a better time.

As for the corporation when it came to her shop to give her 2 cents … Peggy says it’s not a preview. He said he was able to make decisions independently. And, in case you were wondering … Peggy says she’s been in a few episodes of ‘Tiger King.’

Peggy says if Carole Baskin enters her store, she’ll serve her ice cream. Maybe Peggy is not finished with the end of ‘Tiger King’. Give him time.