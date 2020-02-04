Bastille announces additional show at Hampton Court Palace Festival – How to get tickets

Bastille announced a second show at the Hampton Court Palace.

The group will bring their show ReOrchestrated to the scene on June 3.

This comes after their first date sold out on June 4 due to huge demand.

This will see them joined by an orchestra of 20 musicians to perform a selection of songs from their previous catalog, including their albums “Bad Blood”, “Wild World” and “Doom Days”.

It follows on from their grand tour of the UK which saw them reimagine songs such as ‘Pompeii’, ‘Icarus’, ‘Of the Night’ and ‘Weight of Living, Pt. JE’.

Other titles include Tom Jones and Lionel Richie who will also play two dates each, while Dido, Rick Astley, George Benson and Björn Again will make the front page of one night at the Hampton Court Palace.

They will present an intimate show to 3,000 fans in the context of the Tudor Palace of Henry VIII.

You can find out how to get tickets for Bastille ReOrchestrated and the other shows below.

How to get tickets

They will go on general sale at 9 a.m. on Wednesday 5 February via ticketmaster.co.uk.

Tickets for other events are now on sale.

Hampton Court Palace Festival Schedule

Wednesday June 3 – Bastille

Thursday June 4 – Bastille

Friday June 5 – Rick Astley

Tuesday June 9 – Tom Jones

Wednesday June 10 – Tom Jones

Thursday June 11 – Lionel Richie

Friday June 12 – Dido

Saturday June 13 – Björn Again

Thursday June 16 – Lionel Richie

Friday June 19 – George Benson

.