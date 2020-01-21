Bastille tops the bill at Hampton Court Palace Festival – here’s how to get tickets

Bastille will be playing a parade at the Hampton Court Palace this summer.

The group will join the festival program on June 4 and will bring their reorchestrated show to the emblematic place.

He will see them joined by an orchestra of 20 musicians to interpret their Catalan back.

It follows on from their grand tour of the UK which saw them reimagine songs such as ‘Pompeii’, ‘Icarus’, ‘Of the Night’ and ‘Weight of Living, Pt. JE’.

Since their inception, the group has released three albums including the numbers “Bad Blood” and “Wild World” as well as a four-part mixtape.

They also received six Brit Awards nominations, winning the Best Breakthrough Award.

Last summer, they performed at the Glastonbury Festival and at the Citadel of Gunnersbury Park alongside Catfish and the Bottlemen.

They join Lionel Richie, Rick Astley and George Benson on the programming of Hampton Court Palace.

How to get tickets

They will be on general sale at 9 a.m. on Friday 24 January via ticketmaster.co.uk.

Tickets for other events are now on sale.

Hampton Court Palace Festival Schedule

Thursday June 4 – Bastille

Friday June 5 – Rick Astley

Tuesday June 11 – Lionel Richie

Thursday June 16 – Lionel Richie

Friday June 19 – George Benson

.