Basware Revamps EProcurement Interface | PYMNTS.com

The Finnish company for electronic invoices and source-to-pay solutions, Basware, has released an updated edition of Basware Purchase to help its business customers increase user acceptance while maintaining a 100% spend presence and return on investment To achieve investment (ROI), the company said on Thursday at 30).

This improved version implements two distinct levels of user entitlement – simplified and limited – that are explicitly created for end users who are not procurement experts. Each user level offers an individual experience that is instinctive and straightforward.

Tomi Lindholm, Director Procurement Product Management at Basware, knows how important it is for employees to be able to purchase goods and services at any time, and not just occasionally, using their procurement tool.

“The more relevant and appropriate the tool and experience are to the different types of users, the more likely that users will use the system and adhere to the company’s purchasing policies and processes.” “Complete overview of expenses because transactions with single buyers cannot be tracked.”

Lindholm also noted that companies have a competitive advantage when spending is 100 percent visible. This prompted Basware to implement additional levels of user access in its electronic procurement product.

Basware Purchase made it easy for occasional users to manage the platform for their procurement needs. Occasional users are end users who do not often order products and services and are not familiar with all functions. The new buying process enables them to request items from any resource and get approval to promote acceptance of the solution.

Restricted access is for external contractors who need to make purchases. This enables them to use the same preferred shopping channels as the employees and at the same time block prices.

In November, Basware introduced new functions to the Marketplace eProcurement solution and added framework agreement functions. With the added features, companies that purchase products can initiate a “mini-competition” between qualified providers to achieve more competitive prices and contract terms. This gives procurement teams the opportunity to access more comprehensive alternatives in the marketplace platform.

