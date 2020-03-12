Batangja Soul Cleanses Coronavirus with Investment in Soap Company

exclusive

Composition at Getty / The Soap Shop

As coronavirus skyrocket and stock market plummets are feared … The Boymaking a whole lot of money out of a very clean gamble.

Sources close to the rapper-turned-entrepreneur tell TMZ … he’s invested in a company called Soap Shop – which, of course, sells soap products and so on. We were told that Soulja entered the Mississippi franchise location last year with his manager, CEO Miami Mike.

Our sources say that Soulja’s attempt is diverse and hears that this is a good investment opportunity. What he did not know was how well he could recover.

As you know, the COVID-19 lawsuit has people looking for soap, disinfectant products and anything that kills germs. That all adds up to a massive gain for Soulja and co.

Our sources say that TSS is a corporation that has been selling 100 bottles of cleaning products every month for more than 3,000-plus cleaning products in the last 2 months. About a 30 percent increase, and we say this recording production.

The location of Soulja and Mike’s specific Soap Shop – in South Haven, MS – sees similar results. Our sources say the revenues have tripled.

One last thing, the soap effort really benefits the kids. Soulja linked the Soap Shop location to a charity called Bubbles for Cash.

Basically, children sell her soap products through fundraising, and most of the money goes back to the community to fund programs and services for the same young people. Win-win !!!