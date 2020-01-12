‘Batman’ actor says he was told to take pills to make his penis smaller. ‘

Loading...

Batman actor Burt Ward announced that he should take pills on the popular 1960s television series to make his penis smaller for the role of Robin.

The man who played Batman’s buddy claimed that the managers had Robin “a very big bulge for television”, unlike Batman actor Adam West, who apparently “had to put Turkish towels in his underpants”.

When he spoke to Page Six, Ward said ABC had reportedly sent him to the doctor to prescribe medication to “shrink me.” However, he decided to stop taking the pills after three days.

“I took them for three days and then decided that they could probably keep me from having children,” he said. “I stopped doing it and just used my cloak to cover it.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Ward said that although he didn’t get any money from the show that ran on ABC from 1966 to 1968, he hasn’t been bitter about it in decades, and explains that he was never there for the money. Instead, he and his third wife Tracy dedicate themselves to charity.

“My wife and I run the largest giant dog rescue organization in the world,” said Ward. “Without my wife Tracy and me, 15,500 dogs would be dead. We always have at least fifty dogs in our home.”

He continued: “We are making our dog food. We have found a way to double and triple the lifespan of dogs. Our food is available in all stores across America. It’s called “Gentle Giants” and we don’t take a penny from it. “

