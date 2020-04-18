Batman Darren Aronofsky’s movie was filmed because he wanted to film Joaquin Phoenix

Darren Aronoffsi shared that the movie about Batman was filmed – his desire to act with Joaquin Phoenix as a crusader.

In the early 00’s, the director directed the movie in the DC Comics universe, but the project wasn’t over.

In a conversation with the Empire, Aronofsky explained that Warner Bros had a divergence of views on the issues of casting decisions. “The studio wanted Freddie Prince Jr. and I wanted Joaquin Phoenix,” he said. “I remember thinking, ‘Uh, we make two different movies here.’ It’s a true story. It was a different time. The Batman I wrote about was definitely a different way of taking it than they did.”

Freddie Prince Jr. Credit: Vincent Sandoval / Getty Image

Christopher Nolan was brought on board to direct the next iteration of Batman in the studio, and Phoenix would later be released into the expanded DC universe in 2019, playing The Joker.

Meanwhile, there is a new Batman movie in the movie – “Batman”, in which Robert Pattinson will play the titular superhero. The film will be directed by Matt Reeves, scheduled for release on June 25, 2021. However, the current coronavirus pandemic has forced production to cease production and it is unclear whether this will affect the movie’s output. .

After the casting of Pattinson was announced last year, the actor was already in reaction from fans. Director Michael E. Uslan responded, telling the public “to trust the director and convey to the director, and the vision of the director – the benefit of the doubt.”

“I couldn’t be happier, I couldn’t be more thrilled, as a Batman fan, that Matt Reeves is the lead director and chose Robert Pattinson as his next Batman,” he added.