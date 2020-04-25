Batman Joins Constantine In ‘Justice League Dark: Apokolips War’ Clip

A new Justice League Dark: Apokolips War clip attributes Batman and Constantine experiencing a new threat.

This May well, Warner Bros. will launch the predicted Justice League Darkish: Apokolips War, the 27th installment of its DC Universe Animated Unique Videos series. The movie will locate several heroes from throughout the animated videos, like Constantine and Batman, signing up for forces to defeat Darkseid right after the villain wages war against Earth.

Now, ComicBook.com has unveiled a new Apokolips War clip from the animated movie that opens with Batman, Constantine, and a lot more heroes traveling around the household planet of Darkseid. On the other hand, when Batman picks up daily life readings for lifeforms that are also huge to be parademons, Constantine and the relaxation of the Justice League Darkish heroes come across on their own remaining swarmed by terrifying creatures.

Right here is the official synopsis for Apokolips War:

Justice League Darkish: Apokolips War capabilities the most significant Super Hero solid in the background of DC Universe Videos with dozens of actors/characters spotlighted in a grand ensemble of talent reprising their roles from this 6-year story continuum. Matt Ryan (Legends of Tomorrow, Constantine), Jerry O’Connell (Carter, Bravo’s Perform by Enjoy, Stand by Me) and Taissa Farmiga (The Nun, The Mule, American Horror Tale) anchor the solid as Constantine, Superman and Raven, respectively – the triumvirate identified to assemble the forces required to guide humanity’s last assault.

Alongside that trio are the very long-running main of Justice League voices — Jason O’Mara (The Guy in the Substantial Castle, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Batman, Rosario Dawson (Briar Patch, Daredevil, Sin Metropolis) as Wonder Lady, Shemar Moore (S.W.A.T., Criminal Minds) as Cyborg and Christopher Gorham (Covert Affairs, Insatiable, Ugly Betty) as The Flash – as well as JL-adjacents Rebecca Romijn (X-Adult males, The Librarians) and Rainn Wilson (The Place of work, The Meg) as the voices of Lois Lane and Lex Luthor, respectively.

Justice League Dim: Apokolips War will be available on Electronic High definition starting off Could 5, 2020, and will be launched on 4K Ultra Hd, Blu-ray, and DVD on Could 19, 2020.

