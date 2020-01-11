Batman’s companion Burt Ward places Hollywood star next to Adam West

Loading...

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) – It took over 50 years, but the man who played Batman’s companion Robin won a place on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce presented a star to Burt Ward on the famous walk Thursday.

Ward, 74, says he grew up in Los Angeles dreaming of becoming a Superboy, but when he had the chance to audition for Robin in the 1960s Batman television series, he jumped.

“This little boy who grew up in this city, who dreamed every day when the other kids were playing with friends and I was alone, all I wanted to be was a superhero,” said Ward. “I get it!”

The star of Ward is next to that of the late Adam West, who played Batman. The TV series only lasted three seasons, but has become a cult favorite since its cancellation in 1968. Even though Batman was the main character, Ward says that Robin also had a big fan.

“So many kids are more attached to Robin than to Batman,” Ward told Eyewitness News. “They knew they could get into the Batmobile, they could fight with Batman, they could climb the walls, they could do everything that Batman did and yet still be a child.”

