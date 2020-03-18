Baton Rouge indigenous and ABC Information correspondent Kaylee Hartung identified with virus

Kaylee Hartung of ABC Information has been identified with novel coronavirus

Image: Kentucky Sports activities Radio

ABC News correspondent and Baton Rouge indigenous Kaylee Hartung announced that she’s been diagnosed with novel coronavirus.

Hartung shared the news of her diagnosis Wednesday, through an job interview with Excellent Early morning The usa.

.@ABC Information correspondent @KayleeHartung reviews on her #coronavirus diagnosis: “I realized one thing was wrong as quickly as I woke up…social distancing desires to be taken critically.” https://t.co/xJ1gXbFgEg pic.twitter.com/plOOTD4wS2

— Excellent Morning The us (@GMA) March 18, 2020

She spoke with GMA anchor Robyn Roberts, who is also a previous resident of Louisiana, conveying that she’d been on assignment in the Seattle space, covering the distribute of COVID-19 in that area.

“I realized anything was improper as shortly as I woke up,” she reported.

A number of days just after returning from her stint in Seattle, she observed that she had a lingering headache and intense exhaustion, indicators not generally involved with novel coronavirus.

She’s feeling a lot far better and has asked viewers to comply with the government’s path by staying away from large crowds and training social distancing.

“If I’m getting asked to keep inside of for 14 times,” Hartung mentioned, “believe if we all did that. If everybody who could truly took this lockdown very seriously, we could get previous this so substantially quicker, so that is my plea to absolutely everyone. Social distancing needs to be taken very seriously. By the time you have symptoms, it is way too late. You’ve currently been able of spreading this virus.”