Baton Rouge medical professional beats coronavirus is back again doing work in COVID ICU

BATON ROUGE – Health care workers are among the most at danger of catching the coronavirus simply because of their shut speak to with infected clients.

Lots of are going by way of the processes of fighting off the virus when in quarantine prior to heading appropriate back again function to assistance sufferers fight the virus on their own.

Health practitioner Tonya Jagneaux has been doing the job at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Health care Center for more than a ten years and she is now telling her story with COVID-19. It commenced in mid-March.

“I went to our ICU to choose on a vital care services. I started out feeling like I experienced signs or symptoms and I needed to be tested and regretably, it was good,” Jagneaux mentioned.

She was sent property to self-quarantine and get well exactly where she commenced to acquire a personal being familiar with of the virus.

“That clearly will take it to a stage wherever it provides it house,” Jagneaux claimed.

The Church Place, La. native shoulders various obligations every day. Jagneaux serves as a physician, a pulmonary important care expert, the director of excellent and security, and is the chief medical and informatics officer at OLOL.

She states that becoming absent from the hospital for in excess of two weeks took a massive mental toll on her, coupled with the virus’s effect on her overall body. As an intensive care professional, Jagneaux suggests that her ordeal gave her a new respect for the virus.

“I did sense guilty, I felt like I was presented a bit of a crack when everybody was basically just going into the fire,” Jagneaux stated. “Surely great to be on the other conclude of it but I nonetheless consider we ought to be mindful and respectful of how a lot problems it can do to individuals who have clinical challenges. But also, I am still recovering. And I’m about 30 days out, nonetheless some of the signs or symptoms that are lingering at the rear of.”

Now having recovered from COVID, Jagneaux is back again in the ICU, supporting virus people get well. And that is specifically where by she needs to be, she states, helping other folks to achieve a point out of peace and health and fitness.

“I’ve been contaminated. I’ve been unwell. I’m recovered. And although I imagine we are all extremely passionate when we’re working with our individuals, I sense like there is a bit of a link that I have that folks who have not been by this, they really don’t have,” Jagneaux reported.

Jagneaux suggests she wishes to alert folks that as we start out to see calm restrictions close to social distancing and other orders, we need to not fully enable our guard down any time shortly.