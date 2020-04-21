Baton Rouge Normal to offer COVID-19 antibody testing at pick out spots, commencing Wednesday

Generic image of lab testing

BATON ROUGE – On Tuesday early morning, Baton Rouge Standard (BRG) declared that it will get started providing COVID-19 antibody tests at two BRG Specific Care places, setting up Wednesday, April 22.

Antibody screening determines if a individual has made antibodies towards the novel coronavirus soon after currently being infected, even if they only expert gentle to no indications.

There are numerous unique varieties of antibody exams readily available, but BRG is applying the COR2G serology examination designed by Mayo Clinic. After a tiny blood attract, the sample will be sent to the Mayo Clinic Laboratory to assess for the presence of antibodies, which are certain proteins built in response to infections. A BRG provider will get in touch with with benefits within 48 hrs.

Antibody screening is greatest for those who knowledgeable indications of COVID-19. Antibodies build amongst eight and 14 days immediately after the onset of signs and symptoms, so it is finest to wait the whole 14 days to be examined for the most accurate outcome.

It’s crucial to take note that at this time, insurance policy does not deal with the cost of COVID-19 antibody tests, which is $100.

Baton Rouge Basic will offer you antibody tests at the next destinations:

BRG Convey Care – Highland Village

4410 Highland Street

Baton Rouge, LA 70808

(225) 831-4025

BRG Specific Treatment – Dutchtown

13201 Freeway 73, Suite 102

Geismar, LA 70734

(225) 673-2088

Click here for much more information on BRG’s battle from COVID-19.