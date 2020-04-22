Bats live along this Wellington Road. For this reason, they cannot be transferred now. – News – The Palm Beach Post

Although Wellington knows of its latest winged inhabitants, eviction cannot take place for a few months.

WELLINGTON – The smelly problem in Wellington is on the village radar – but the solution may be a few months away.

The bats have lived on a concrete wall west of the Big Blue Trace south of the Farmington Circle. But because of the state law on bat protection, Wellington will have to wait after the bat’s maternity period – which runs from April 15 – after August 15 – to take action, Deputy Village Director Jim Barnes said.

Bats have been there for a while, Barnes said, but things seem to have increased in recent weeks.

While bats can’t be moved or disturbed to move alone, Barnes says village groups are away on Thursday to clean up the guano or bat droppings that have accumulated at the bottom of some of the wall pillars.

Resident Katie Gerrity contacted Wellington on April 15 to inform officials of the odors and guano she and her husband found in the walkway.

There are some hollow points in the concrete wall that separates the homes from the Big Blue Place, as well as small holes through which bats have come and taken root.

The charity initially noticed a “strange smell” while walking with his dog Shean in February. Her husband then said the smell and the mess probably came from the bats, she said.

“You can even hear them‘ squeaking ’below,” Gerrity said.

Barnes said when he jogs early in the morning or late at night for that part of the Big Blue Trace, he has come across bats – in one case literally.

“The bat flew at me, which was a surprise because the bats are not blind and they also resonate,” Barnes said in an email, referring to what happened two weeks ago.

He’s sure it’s not a bird, he joked because he’s seen them just flying in windows and cars, “and I’m not transparent / translucent nor fast”.

Barnes has also seen bats fly recently.

“Evicting” bats during maternity is also illegal, and killing them is illegal. Bats are considered beneficial to the Florida ecosystem, and according to the Florida Commission for the Conservation of Fish and Wildlife, there are specific rules for handling and disposing of them.

These rules include limiting removal to licensed trappers of harmful wildlife. Also, bats cannot be disturbed by lights or sounds.

Wellington ran into a similar issue last year with a house in Rzyzy, a gated Polo West neighborhood. The bats had lived in the attic and caused things for the homeowner and his neighbors.

As in this situation, however, nothing could be done before the end of the maternity period.

When the maternity season is over, Barnes said Wellington is considering the best way to treat winged visitors.

Meanwhile, Gerrity said he has not changed his walking route since the bats were found.

“Now I’m just a little bit more aware of what is happening,” he said.

