Batterymates Katsuya Nomura Joe Stanka had a special relationship decades after Hawks games

The ball that brought the end of the 1964 Japan Series between the Nankai Hawks and Hanshin Tigers landed, like so many others in those seven games, in Hawks Catcher Katsuya Nomura’s mitt.

The final pitch (a swing strike) was thrown by Nankai star Joe Stanka, a tall, imposing right-hander from Hammon, Oklahoma, which the Japanese press called “Big Thunder”, Yomiuri Giants, and helped start a near-revolt. when he turned to the referee of the home game on a pitch call.

Nomura had been there on that occasion, just like he was at Koshien Stadium in 1964, when he led Stanka through successive failures in games 6 and 7 to win the series.

These two formed a battery that went down in Japan Series history and a bond that lasted their time on the diamond.

Nomura passed away on Tuesday at the age of 84, triggering memories from the Japanese baseball world, from those who played with him to players like New York’s Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka, whom he later created.

“The man who changed many lives,” said his son Don Nomura on Tuesday afternoon in the Japan Times.

His legacy lives on not only among Japanese, but also outside of Japan, like Josh Stanka, whose life has influenced Nomura through his relationship with Josh’s grandfather Joe.

So much was evident on Tuesday when Josh mourned Nomura’s death and said that his grandmother, Joe’s wife Jean, had burst into tears.

Josh grew up with Nomura, but met him for the first time as an adult last year in New Otani, Tokyo.

“Oh my god, you look like Joe Stanka,” Josh recalled when Nomura entered the locked area of ​​the hotel lobby.

Nomura and Joe Stanka worked with shutouts in games 1, 6 and 7 of the 1964 Japan Series. Stanka would play two more seasons in Japan and Nomura would continue with one of the greatest careers in NPB history.

“He (Joe Stanka) always said Nomura was the best catcher, not even close, that he had ever seen,” said Josh Stanka.

They stayed close over the years. When Nomura won the Triple Crown in 1965, he made gold cufflinks and gave Stanka a pair. They caught up during Nankai reunions in Japan and Nomura also visited his old pitcher in Texas in the 1980s.

The bond had remained so strong that he gave Josh instructions before Stanka’s death in October 2018 to take the ball from the final of the 64 series to Nomura in Japan.

“He wanted him to have this ball,” said Josh. “Almost literally, I was holding Grandpa’s hand when he came over and it was one of his last things he wanted.”

Josh Stanka said his meeting with Nomura last year was “emotional” when the baseball man’s memories flowed back.

“I forget what he said, but he said many memories came back,” said Josh. He also said Nomura joked that “he taught my grandfather the split finger and it pays off for my legal education.”

Josh Stanka said Nomura caught fire when he saw the ball.

“When we talked about this game (game 7), he just started smiling because he said it was just so much fun catching it,” he recalled. “He called the perfect game and Grandpa threw where he called it.”

Nomura and Joe Stanka were not that different because they were both very competitive. Instead of being a flammable or volatile mixture, they formed a thriving partnership.

“You can imagine that there was probably a contingent that didn’t really welcome a 6-foot-6 Gaijin (198 cm) that came by,” said Josh. “Grandpa was a tough competitor. He said Nomura was the most welcome and he wanted to win many of them. If this guy can help us win, let’s win.

“Two poor country children who were born half a world apart couldn’t speak the same language. They did it. It’s a crazy world.”

Nomura leaves a legacy as big as any in Japanese baseball. In NPB history, only Sadaharu Oh hit more home runs or had more RBIs. Nomura was the greatest catcher in Japanese history. He was perhaps one of the largest who ever put on a mask.

“He was brilliant,” said Josh Stanka.

As manager, Nomura won the Pacific League pennant as player manager in 1973 with Nankai. In 1993, 1995 and 1997 he won the Central League pennants and the Japan Series titles with the Yakult Swallows. In 2009 he won the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles, which started playing their first Climax series in 2005, led by the pitchers Hisashi Iwakuma and Tanaka.

However, Josh also remembers the impact he had on his grandparents and what Nomura meant for his family.

“I think of what my grandmother (Jean) always said about him,” said Josh. “It was that he was one of the hardest-working people she has ever seen and embodied the best Japanese character.”