Battle of Covid-19 – editorials

India’s firm decision to virtually ban all foreigners from entering the country for a month and to ask everyone, including Indians, to delay travel if necessary, came an hour before the World Health Organization (WHO) finally declared coronavirus (Covid- 19) Wednesday’s pandemic. While WHO was holding out on whether a Covid-19 would be called a pandemic on the grounds that it could trigger panic, India had proactively adopted an agile and aggressive approach to combating the disease, which included daily inter-ministerial examinations and updated advice, weeks before reporting the first cases in Kerala . All overseas travelers are now at risk of undergoing a two-week quarantine, even as the home ministry invoked the Epidemics Act of 1897 and the Disaster Management Act of 2005 to empower the Center and state governments to forcefully separate, investigate and isolate suspected cases . Such efforts to combat the disease have so far prevented the transmission of Covid-19 to the community, with the disease being restricted to people who became infected abroad or their contacts in India.

The inconvenient truth is that the world, including India, is not ready for the coronavirus epidemic and draconian public health measures need to be taken. The epidemic can easily overcome the already overburdened Indian healthcare system. Therefore, it is essential to strictly enforce travel restrictions, surveillance, contact seeking, social distancing and sharing of updated information with the public in order to stop panic and prevent the spread of infection. Given that the window of global containment is rapidly closing, the government has the right to adopt assertive measures to combat infection, even if these measures cause short-term public nuisance, restrict personal freedom and lead to the eventual cancellation of popular events.

India must treat the pandemic as a threat to social security, which, if left out of control as in China, Italy, South Korea and Iran, will destabilize the economy and destroy health systems. The decision by President of the United States Donald Trump to ban travel from most of Europe is a case in case it is too late. India must maintain its leadership in combating and prevent the disease from solidifying within its borders.