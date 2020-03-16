Battle of Warships Mod Apk (v1.72.9) + Fast refresh + no ads on Android

(googleplay com.CubeSoftware.BattleOfWarships appbox)

The name of the game

Battle of warships

Version for Android

4.1 and higher

Category

Action

user reviews

4.6 out of 5 stars

Current version

Last update

Size

Downloading

Battle of Warships Android Apk Specialties and Features

Battle of Warships is one of the amazing combat applications, a versatile transport test system game for the 1942 battle and naval battles, ocean battles on the web and offline. Explore your interesting ships used in World War I and World War II. Enhance your own boat, increase focus on well-being, engine speed and turns.

Replace the armed forces of the naval force with the banner of your nation. Get daily compensation, increase your ship’s skills and features. Become a God of war and a roar of war with a war mark, a battle with the enemy for war, and a desire. Try to ambush with weapons mounted enemy aircraft and flying wings.

Battle Of Warships Mod Apk free downloads

Conflicts seem to be abused rather than fighting. Because conflicts at sea do not have terrain that is complicated, but far more dependent on creation and climate. It relies more on the number of methods and units. There are still victims. Battle of Warships: Naval Blitz successfully references warship activity directly on your mobile phone. With over 10 million downloads on Google Play, this is one of the biggest warfare games.

Battle of the naval fleet

However, it is inevitable that the functional mechanism of everything must be more complex. From now on, you are currently in command of a battleship that participates in group combat, so you must control functions that will work together to defeat the enemy. To allow players to watch the battle scene, the game could be played in sight. Players will be included on a map where there are several islands, but also sea level. Weather plays a role in the outcome of the battle. It must be based on cooperation in order to conquer competition.

Battle of Warships: Naval Blitz is a fighting game in which players must destroy their competitors and take part themselves. You will be supported by several teammates. The conflict ended if the fraction was filtered out or the time has passed. An instance is likely to occur, even if the celebration is likely to die, the celebration is unsuccessful.

Different levels of ships and different weapons

I just want to talk about the features of the game management system. It’s not the same as the vast majority of contemporary games. Instead of working with the joystick, the navigation key is basically controlled by the player. It will not change the participant in any way. It will bring stability. Because warship guidance may not be fast, it is somewhat slow, but certainly. In addition, players have a lot of things.

On the side of this display you will have a behavior management system with different capacities that the ship can perform. The subscriber can control the angle of the gun. This will make you shoot, but it is closer or harder to reach, but it increases your accuracy. Under the circumstances, deal with the enemy and destroy him. They may fall.

Several parameters will be shown to demonstrate the ship’s existing electricity. Damage to the turbine will cause damage. A map on the drive in the corner of this screen and also your left will likely be something

Awesome new features of the Battle of Warships Mod Apk

✫ More than 20 exceptional battleships, such as the very legendary characters of this First and Second World War!

Choose your destiny! Be a squad of all in our ship fights!

Distin A distinctive upgrade system for each of your own ships

Quantity for upgrading your ship, such as missiles, fighters, torpedoes and so on to battleship weapons!

✫ Latest 3D images matching each of the features of the ultimate mobile phone game!

Realistic battle battle images of ships created with attention to detail for ww2 along with wwi genre matches.

✫ Touch controller and many variants like gyro!

Completely the controller set the weapons to pressure and then the enemy SHOT! The art of the sport you want to acquire in WW military matches. Free time!

Method Weather shift method about game paths! Fight night and day!

Rain, sun, sunset and maybe snow. What type of weather would you like in games that are military?

✫ Amazing world battlefield

Glaciers and mountains are your companions in this jungle game fleet!

Bow is a multiplayer war game genre that corresponds to a marine war simulator. Our war games are FREE to download.

What’s new in the latest update

-HMS Hood

-HMS Majestic

-3 new maps

-Betting advantages

– player avatars

– Ship scar

-Kill Assist

– Eye Warning

-Setting for fire and flood notifications

– The dramatic death of FX

– Full premium

Hindi and Indonesian languages

-Hi The explosive probability of ignition has increased

– The highest rewards have increased

– Do damage

-Level End End Rewards are increasing for ads

-Milvin’s main weapons increased

-The torpedo yukikaze power is growing

-Sangamon planes have improved

– Port Lond’s lighting has changed

-UU enhancements

What the user says about battleships mod-apk Mod Apk

1st user -: Perfect game. Lost 1 star for hidden levels and bad alga matches. I put top players and let the beginners score against me. Algo must order the ship’s strength and / or player level, then give a blue team with ships 1/4/5/8/9/12/13. The red team has 2/3/6/7/10/11/14. After the 1st ship, rotate every 2 ships. No chance in one team and another team, otherwise the first team will always be stronger. Give me your algo and let me code you.

2nd user -: Good war game. Reduction to 3 stars, because the accuracy of the shots sometimes seems ridiculously poor. Although close up. And buying ammunition is too expensive. The new update has removed player ratings, which seems to hide the fact that matches are still sucking. And it would be nice to see an open water map. Most maps are just aggravating. And the bonus for killing targets must be removed. Players are waiting to get the ship near the dead and then steal the kill. This is at the expense of teamwork.

3. user-: A great alternative to WoWs Blitz. Love boat diversity and offline. Problems only concern aircraft carriers where you have to guess where the bombs will be hit as soon as your aircraft attacks. He would also expect more warships because they lack cruisers and destroyers. Also add other concept ships like G3, Lenin and Izumo. Also correct that the top tubes do not move wherever you aim them. Boost more realistic graphics. All of that.

