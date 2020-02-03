Baudet under fire because of false harassment by “Moroccans”

Right-wing MEP Thierry Baudet was pressured to apologize for a tweet that he wrongly claimed that two friends were molested by “four Moroccans” on a train.

National rail operator NS refuted Baudet’s version of the incident in a sprinter train from Weesp to Amsterdam on Friday evening. The two women were asked by plain-clothes inspectors to show their tickets, but initially refused.

Baudet refused to delete his tweet or respond to journalists who wanted to contact him about the incident. NS identified the train from an image posted by the leader of the Forum for Democracy with the message on Instagram.

After the inspectors and a police officer on board the train, also in plain clothes, presented their IDs, the women presented their valid passports. The passengers had been made aware that non-uniformed staff were checking tickets.

Baudet used the invented incident to urge the “childishly naive” Dutch to “free themselves from politically correct nonsense” and “save this country”. He also alleged that the “Moroccan” harassment reported to the police was unsuccessful. Witnesses said one of the four officers had an ethnic minority.

NS said it is carrying out civilian checks on routes where dodges are used to prevent non-paying passengers from getting off the train before the inspectors can reach them.

