Bay Area firefighters take precautionary measures to prevent exposure to coronavirus – San Francisco News Information – News Information

% MINIFYHTMLcf01bf838ff3b5de9b1ace93d32c17e611%

% MINIFYHTMLcf01bf838ff3b5de9b1ace93d32c17e612%

SAN JOSE (KPIX) – Fire departments in the Bay Area were changing the way they work and responding to calls as they tried to avoid exposure to the new coronavirus.

It is a delicate balance for first responders to avoid exposure to the virus and continue to show up when the public needs them most.

% MINIFYHTMLcf01bf838ff3b5de9b1ace93d32c17e613%% MINIFYHTMLcf01bf838ff3b5de9b1ace93d32c17e614%

“We assume that when we show up, every call, every time, can be a COVID patient,” said Sean Kaldor, president of the IAFF Local 230 of the San Jose Fire Department.

% MINIFYHTMLcf01bf838ff3b5de9b1ace93d32c17e615%

% MINIFYHTMLcf01bf838ff3b5de9b1ace93d32c17e616%

Firefighters are now responding to medical calls with full personal protective equipment (masks, latex gloves and dresses) when they believe a patient may be positive for the virus or have been identified as positive.

Many agencies are also sending a firefighter to evaluate a patient instead of potentially exposing the entire crew.

Menlo Park Fire District Fire Chief Harold Schapelhouman said they are setting up a unit to respond to calls from people who may be infected with COVID-19.

“In fact, we have people voluntarily coming into that unit because they understand that if this protects other firefighters from getting sick,” Schapelhouman said. “So maybe we’re not just helping our staff, we’re also helping the public.”

The virus has so far affected agencies in Alameda and San José. Fourteen San Jose firefighters have tested positive for coronavirus, and more than 70 with symptoms are being monitored, Kaldor said.

The challenge for all preventive firefighters, including social distancing, is that they usually live together during their 48-hour shift.

“The nature of our work is not possible, so we do our best when we are not involved in EMS or firefighting activities,” Oakland Battalion Chief Demond Simmons said.

But if Governor Gavin Newsom’s prediction is correct that more than half of Californians can become infected with COVID-19 in two months, if nothing is done, the situation for everyone, including first responders, could be bad.

“We are doing all we can to avoid a major blow that will have a major impact on operations,” Kaldor said.

There is also concern that there may be a shortage of personal protective equipment if the situation persists for weeks or months. Firefighters respond to more medical calls than fire every day.

“At some point, we can’t continue to leave people without service or otherwise we won’t leave a fire agency,” Schapelhouman said.

That is why there is an agency campaign throughout the Bay Area to urge the public to respect the order to stay home.

“We are here to serve you and your families,” Kaldor said. “Our families are at home, we ask them to take care of them and also to stay home.”