Bay Area Man Spends $ 45,000 On Revolutionary Surgery To Save Dog’s Life

ALAMEDA, California – A Bay Area man rummages deep in his pockets and cashed in his 401 (k) to save his dog’s life.

Judging by its abundance of vim and vigor while playing at Jean Sweeny Park in Alameda, you would never know that the mini Schnauzer, 12 years old, Lola, is deadly.

“We had an episode in November when she came back from a walk and she passed out … She has an enlarged heart because she has a damaged mitral valve,” says owner Jason Garrett.

In other words, Lola has prior heart failure. In his case, he was given a prognosis of months, if not about a year to live. Although each case differs in severity, this condition is the most common heart problem in dogs, affecting millions of people. Lola’s father Jason says that Lola, a certified therapy dog, has saved her life countless times.

“I suffer from severe depression and bipolar disorder. The reason I continue to survive and even thrive with the disease is Lola.”

After researching and contacting people across the country, Jason now has hope, thanks to a type of open heart surgery launched by Japanese doctor Masami Uechi. His surgeries have a 90% success rate, but there is a catch.

“The downside is that it’s around $ 45,000. I’ve already cashed my 401K and used every penny of my savings, and I’m also considering selling my car if need be,” says Jason.

This surgery was only available in Japan. But now the surgeons are trained to do the procedure in Florida by Dr. Uechi himself. This not only makes surgery more accessible, but can potentially reduce costs.

Dr. Justin Williams is Lola’s veterinary cardiologist at OakVet Animal Specialty Hospital in Oakland.

“Right now, this is a very unique and highly qualified procedure that combines different teams from around the world coming together. More experience in efficiency is available across the United States.”

With surgery planned for this summer in Florida, Jason now has the peace of mind that Lola will live at least 4 more years. And that dog owners all over the world can also find the same hope.

“Anything for Lola. She’s family.”

Jason is currently setting up a GoFundMe account to help offset the cost of surgery and travel expenses.

He also wanted to include his email in this article in case anyone had questions about his own pet. You can reach him at LetsSaveLola@gmail.com.

