Bay Area teachers collect capital for better pay, funding

POLK COUNTY, Florida (WFLA) – Hundreds of Polk County teachers boarded charter buses Monday morning and drove to Tallahassee.

They will team up with educators from across the state to collect pay increases and more education funding.

“Enough is enough,” said Stephanie Yocum, president of the Polk Education Association.

She applauded Governor Ron Desantis for his proposal to increase the salary for prospective teachers, but said that it does not affect the increase for experienced teachers and the lack of funding for schools.

Yocum and hundreds of other teachers wore red clothes and made signs to send a message to the legislature.

“Polk County hurts. We believe that we cannot raise this year because we are so underfunded. I think the point of pain has really passed to people. Enough is enough, ”said Yocum.

Yocum said some teachers had withdrawn from attending the meeting after a letter from the Education Department counsel saying that teachers could be fired if they did not report at work.

Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd said Sunday night that these threats did not come from her.

“I am a parenting person. I love all of my teachers, all of my staff, ”said Byrd.

Byrd spoke to reporters on Sunday, hoping to clarify a week of confusion, misunderstandings, and fears of losing jobs.

“We were prepared before the break. We had been prepared for it since November. That happened after that, ”she said.

Byrd originally announced that 600 teachers had left for a public education rally in Tallahassee. But when classes resumed after the break, she said that more than twice the number of teachers was turned off for January 13, causing administrators to find suitable representatives.

Then, the Florida Department of Education sent a letter on Friday evening to teachers, warning of an illegal strike that could lead to dismissal. That annoyed teachers who felt bullied by the state and the administration.

“Will there be educators punished with yes or no?” Asked 8 On Your Side for the third time.

“Not mine. You don’t see me retaliated,” replied the superintendent.

With 1,600 teachers expected to be absent on Monday, Polk County Schools filled these classrooms with 650 substitute teachers, 450 district staff, school staff, and 30 Polk County MPs to help teach in classrooms.

“Everyone has either a bachelor’s or master’s degree in schools, not just for security reasons, but to communicate with the kids all day. I think that’s great, ”said Sheriff Grady Judd.

The sheriff said it was good for the students to be positive about these substitutes and joked that this would also be a great opportunity for recruitment.

