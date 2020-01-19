Bay of Plenty residents evacuate after false tsunami siren alarm

Panicked residents of Waihī beach were evacuated this evening after tsunami warning sirens sounded in the Bay of Abundance.

Civil Defense and Waikato police later confirmed that there was no tsunami warning in the area and said the sirens were a false alarm.

“A siren went off and we were wondering what it was, then someone over the loudspeakers said we had to evacuate due to a tsunami,” one evacuee told The Herald.

Sirens have also sounded at Mount Maunganui, Te Puke and Ōmokoroa.

Waikato police said they knew sirens were sounding on the east coast of the North Island.

“We have spoken with staff from the National Emergency Management Agency (civil defense), who think it is due to a technical problem,” said a spokesperson.

The technicians are studying the problem.

Tauranga City Council shared a message on Facebook saying it knew sirens were sounding but there was no national warning for a tsunami.

It sounds like chaos in the BoP with a false tsunami alarm. How can people trust a system like this?

– AndiBrotherston (@AndiBeeeee) January 19, 2020