Bay State teens who want the mood can face pushback – from mom and dad – Boston Herald

Teenagers from Bay State lobbying Beacon Hill legislators for an opportunity to lower the voting age in municipal elections can face local pushback despite recent support from prominent poles such as the US Rep. Ayanna Pressley and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

That’s because a majority of two parties in Massachusetts and the country are strongly opposed to the idea of ​​lowering the voting age to 16, according to different polls on the issue.

“The first concern I have is, well, I have a 15-year-old,” said a smiling city councilor in general Annissa Essaibi-George, who is worried about allowing 16-year-olds to vote.

“They are still children and voting is a huge honor and responsibility, and a 16-year-old is still a child to me,” she said.

Residents of the state can weigh on Wednesday during a legislative hearing on a bill that will allow towns and villages to decide whether 16 and 17 year olds can vote in local elections. Municipalities must currently seek approval from the legislature if they want to allow someone under the age of 18 to vote.

Teenagers have become increasingly vocal in politics in recent years, with teenagers from Boston organizing an increasing number of city walks since 2016 to protest against everything from primary school funding to climate change.

A movement to lower the voting age exploded on the political scene last year when Pressley introduced an amendment to the US House of Representatives arguing that 16 and 17 year olds should be able to vote in national elections, saying that they have earned in our democracy. “

Pelosi expressed his support for the amendment, while the Republicans opposed it and destroyed the movement as a trick to create more democratic voters.

“I believe that we should not arbitrarily lower the age of voting just because I think at this time Democrats think they will get more votes,” said Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., Ended during the House Debate. March.

The House beat the amendment last year, but several local Democrats continued to fight to lower the election age in Massachusetts. Somerville municipal councilors adopted a measure last May to lower the municipal election vote.

Boston City Councilor, Michael Flaherty, said he supports state legislation that needs to be reviewed, and says that civic involvement with teenagers should be encouraged.

“Our young people are very affected at local level by decisions made in town hall – their training opportunities, job opportunities for young people and many other issues – so it makes sense that they have a say,” Flaherty said.

Bay State voters meanwhile overwhelmingly oppose attempts to extend the age of voting, despite recent popularity among Democrats, according to a poll by Western New England University.

Only 29% of the likely voters in Massachusetts are in favor of lowering the voting age, with 69% strongly opposing the idea, according to the WNEU survey last April. The majority of voters in demographic and partisan groups who opposed the idea, in fact, said the teenagers were not mature enough to vote.

Teenagers defending their case on Beacon Hill on Wednesday may want to focus less on happy wrists and more on registered voters in their own homes.